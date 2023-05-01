'Boutique' Cinema Italiano Festival will be Napoli-focused

Cinema Italiano Festival director Paolo Rotondo said this year the festival will showcase the culturally rich southern city of Napoli.

The Cinema Italiano Festival will start earlier than in previous years with five opening nights in Auckland starting on May 2, its director says.

For the past two years, the festival opened in New Plymouth in June, but in 2023 there was “a sort of congestion of other festivals and events around the country”, festival director Paolo Rotondo said.

“We just wanted to make sure that we were the first festival up off the ground and going this year,” he said.

This year the festival will hint at Napoli as an emerging city for cinema in Italy.

“Napoli has a very rich and deep culture on its own, which is within Italy but slightly separated from it as well – it could be another country that has its entire other traditions of literature, art and painting,” Rotondo said.

Rotondo, who is from Napoli, said the city from Southern Italy was home to great movie directors and artists, such as Oscar-winning Paolo Sorrentino and Gabriele Salvatores.

This year the festival will start with a movie by Neapolitan director Mario Martone – The King of Laughter.

The biopic is based on the life of theatre actor and director Eduardo Scarpetta, and is a celebration of the background of Neapolitan theatre, Rotondo said.

“It is a huge theatrical, brilliant, charismatic performance by Toni Servillo [the lead actor] and Martone.

“They both came from a theatre background and you can tell they are really celebrating the history of Neapolitan theatre and the performance is amazing,” he said.

Toni Servillo, who played the lead role in Oscar-winning The Great Beauty, is in two more movies in this year’s festival – Casanova’s Return and The Inner Cage.

“Servillo seems to be a proper actor who creates a new character for each role,” Rotondo said.

The “nomadic” festival will show 22 Italian movies in 10 cities across the country.

“The model for festivals I think is changing and it’s becoming sort of an event-based, personal, and boutique.

“Especially something like the Italian Film Festival, it gives us the opportunity to be there, have a Prosecco together and something to eat,” he said.

The Festival starts on May 2 in Auckland and ends on January 11, 2024 in Waiheke.

Festival Schedule: Auckland: Silky Otter Cinemas/Ponsonby, May 2 – 17, Bridgeway Cinema, May 3 – 28, Capitol Cinema, May 4 – 11, Silky Otter Cinemas/Orakei, May 8 – 14, The Vic, May 9 – 21; Waiheke: Waiheke Cinema, May 5 – 12; New Plymouth: Govett Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre, May 30 – June 16; Havelock North: Event Cinemas, July 27 – August 10; Napier : Globe Theatrette, July 28 – August 6; Palmerston North: Event Cinemas, August 3 – 10; Blenheim: Event Cinemas, August 10 – 17; Arrowtown: Dorothy Browns, September 20 – 30; Wanaka: Ruby’s Cinema & Bar, September 21 – 30; Tauranga: Rialto, October 10 – 27; Matakana: Matakana Cinemas, October 13 – 22; Wellington: The Embassy Theatre, October 24 – November 12, The Roxy Cinema, October 25 – 31; Nelson: Suter Theatre, November 6 – 26; Christchurch: Lumiere Cinema, November 8 – 24; Dunedin: Rialto Cinemas, November 9 – 19; Waiheke: Waiheke Cinema, January 4 – 11