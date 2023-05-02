The Francis Douglas Memorial College students helping bring joy to those who need it most

Francis Douglas Memorial College student Joshua Bolger, 19, is one of eight boys who have been helping charity Gabby’s Starlit Hope packing boxes to give to young people in hospital.

Packing boxes full of kindness for those who need it most is bringing a group of New Plymouth high school students as much joy as for the kids they hope to help.

Students with learning needs at Francis Douglas Memorial College pack the Mental Health boxes for Gabby’s Starlit Hope, a charity started by Gabby Devine when she was 13.

Gabby died of the bone cancer Ewing's Sarcoma in May 2015, but during her time in and out of hospital she created a charity, Starlit Hope, which does random acts of kindness and donates play parcels, the metal health boxes to children in hospital.

Lucca Rojido, 13, said he enjoyed packing the boxes for people who had cancer and could empathise with what they were going through.

READ MORE:

* Children's ward at Taranaki Base Hospital ED now a colourful child friendly space

* Gabby's charity goes from strength to strength

* Children's ward receives boxes of presents



“I know how they feel. My nana died of kidney cancer two years ago.”

His dog Mia also died of cancer, Lucca said.

Starlit Hope started making the packs when they saw the need, Gabby’s dad Roland Devine said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Gabby’s dad Roly Devine, Lucca Rojido, 13, and teacher Lauren Khare with some of the mental health boxes.

“It's a big topic around anybody. Particularly youth. And it's just something that came to mind and inspired us to do it.”

The boxes contain a journal, which included quotes, places to write feelings, places to colour.

“And we had a girl, who had been through her own troubles, help us develop the journal.”

They’re not experts, he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Doing their bit for a good cause are Alakai Manuirirangi 12, Joshua Bolger 19, Lucas Manton 13, Aideon Henderson Pearce 15 and George Glover 11.

“This is just the entry level journal. But, we realise the struggles that the children who go to hospital go through. Not just physically but mentally.”

Other items in the box include modelling clay, fidget toys, colouring pencils, a pack of quotes. And lip balm.

They’ve donated around 60 boxes so far and have got good feedback, Devine said.

VANESSA LAURIE Kruiz Kainga Moa, 12, with some of the items in the boxes.

Teacher Lauren Khare said seven of the eight boys in the unit had a helicopter flight with Gabby’s Starlit Hope last year and were happy they could give back.

“My students all have varying academic abilities. Some of them have had siblings that have actually received a pack, so they knew exactly what they were doing. And lots of other boys around the school have seen us making them – we make a giant mess – all through the library and ask what we’re doing.”

They students love it, she said.

“Some of my least capable just love that repetition of putting things in boxes, and helping out.”