Decision on multimillion-dollar New Plymouth cool store development expected to be released

A decision on consent which could allow the development New Plymouth cool stores site could be released soon.

The long wait to see if a proposed multimillion-dollar development on the site of the former New Plymouth cool stores can go ahead could almost be over with a consent decision expected to be released within days.

It’s been eight months since independent commissioners adjourned a hearing to change the zoning of the industrial area near Port Taranaki.

At stake is the transformation of an industrial block of 2.85ha which would be known as the Ngāmotu Precinct.

Plans to develop the site have been stalled for almost three years after initially being knocked back due to potential and actual adverse effects of noise from Port Taranaki activities, proximity to hazardous facilities and the associated risk.

READ MORE:

* Developer abandons appeal over New Plymouth cool stores hotel/apartment complex

* Port Taranaki's business expansion plans turning surrounding area into 'wasteland', says former dock worker

* New Plymouth cool store developers appeal decision blocking $115m proposal



Seaport Land Company, made up of Russell Nagel, Ben Hawke, and David Hawke, returned for another consent hearing in August to seek the rezoning of the land.

Before adjourning the last hearing, independent commissioner Stephen Daysh warned the site risks remaining “derelict” and a “blot on the city’s landscape”, if left undeveloped, something he said left him in a dilemma.

Natural Capital The original artist renderings of the proposed development that was denied resource consent in 2020. Developers say these plans have significantly changed now.

Conversely, Port Taranaki have argued Seaport Land Company’s submissions have been vague, while they lacked specificity, and were more of an aspirational statement.

However, the developers have been working with Warren and Mahoney, the planning architects behind Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter.

As well as transforming the former Fonterra cool stores into a bustling precinct of shops, offices and apartments, a number of other ideas have been put forward, including the development of a Moturoa tram or train station, extending the Coastal Walkway, an open air theatre, a waterfront event space, repurposing the industrial chimney as a lookout or restaurant and a new marina.

The developers also have the backing of Ngāti Te Whiti hapu, with chairperson Julie Healy testifying to the site’s importance.

“It’s no secret that for a long time our hapu has longed to be reunited with this piece of whenua,” she said.

“The proposed Ngāmotu Precinct is part of our Turangawaewae.

“So many of Ngāti Te Whiti’s stories, tūpuna and taonga are connected to this land. For Ngāti Te Whiti the Ngāmotu Precinct could be the once in a generation opportunity for Ngāti Te Whiti to return home.”

On Seaport Land Company’s website, Warren and Mahoney principal Rod Marler said New Plymouth has the opportunity to join the increasing number of international cities capitalising on the value of their coastal assets by creating multi-use precincts around working ports and industrial hubs.

The development also has the backing of a number of business owners, prominent hoteliers including Terry Parkes and Daniel Fleming, as well as deputy mayor David Bublitz and councillor Sam Bennett, who have provided testimonials in support of the project.