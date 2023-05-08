Life stories and poetry sessions with award-winning authors

An award-winning Kiwi writer will help people put their life story on paper at the upcoming Festival of Words.

Dame Fiona Kidman is one of several writers that will share their expertise in June at Puke Ariki and the district libraries in New Plymouth.

Memoirs were a popular type of writing at the moment, Kidman said. “I think people enjoy the feeling that they’re coming inside somebody’s life,” she said.

People should start writing something that felt possible and achievable, so that would be the focus of her “life-writing” workshop at the festival, she said.

“People come (to the festival) for a variety of reasons, not necessarily all to be published writers, a lot of people want to just put their stories down so that there’s a record for families.

“You don’t have to be beginners, and you don’t have to be very highly skilled. You just come and make a start, if you’re interested in recording your own stories,” she said.

Kidman said the modern tools of fast communications and online messaging did not necessarily make writing memoirs easier.

“There is a great trove of information that lies in people's letters. Unfortunately, people don’t keep letters as they used to, because the digital age has taken over and these communications are much more disposable.”

Taranaki writer Elizabeth Smither said she would hold a “very unthreatening” poetry workshop during the festival.

She said the writing sessions would alternate with “dive-into-it” reading sessions.

“I don't know whether I can have any wine in the room, but ... I have done these sessions at universities ... we have had a glass of wine and we do a reading, and that makes people feel quite happy.

“It’s meant to be very friendly,” she said.

Puke Ariki libraries manager Dyane Hosler said the team was delighted to bring the festival back, “with plenty for word-lovers to enjoy”.

“The festival is about exploring ideas, sharing stories, and igniting conversations, and we are really excited with the programme we have developed, which also includes book making sessions for children and adults and writing sessions with poets and authors.”