Report highlights Port Taranaki's contribution to the region

Port Taranaki’s contribution to the region’s overall “well-being” has been investigated for the first time through a report which delved into the company’s cultural, social and environmental practices.

The report, undertaken by Business, Economic and Research (BERL), will be presented to the Taranaki Regional Council’s executive, audit and risk committee on Monday.

While the council, which wholly owns the port, commissions an economic report into the company’s economic impact to the region every five years, the latest report widened the scope of investigation to provide a better understanding of the value of its investment.

The report found the port was supporting a wide range of local cultural and community activities and groups, was committed to creating a diverse workforce, the community benefited by being able to use a wide range of facilities on its land, and it supported environmental initiatives and alternative energy solutions.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki Regional Council seeking ratepayers' feedback on Port Taranaki ownership

* Live animal exports to continue at Port Taranaki until 2023

* Port Taranaki proves resilient in face of Covid-19 repercussions



It also underlined the economic importance the port had for the region as it contributed $31.7 million to the economy in the last financial year, handled $2.6 billion worth of trade, while close to 350 fulltime staff were employed.

The report also highlighted the importance of the port for the other businesses.

In 2022, it is estimated that the wider impacts from employment generated in the region by the main businesses that used the port contributed $541 million in gross domestic product while supporting 2263 fulltime equivalent employees.

The success of the business, which returned an $8 million dividend back to the council, contrasted a forecast delivered by economist Dylan James last year when he gave evidence at a consent hearing for developers Seaport Land Company that the port’s business outlook was dismal.

That was refuted by port officials last year who said the future was bright, with a range of trade, shipping, and potential new energy developments on the horizon.

The latter was further advanced earlier this year when a feasibility study into Port Taranaki’s suitability to act as a hub for a $5 billion New Zealand offshore wind farm was launched.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A new report highlights the recreation benefits the region gets by being able to use Port Taranaki land.

“The report highlights that Port Taranaki continues to have a key role in the long-term success of the region – not only economically but also culturally, socially and environmentally,” Port Taranaki chairperson Richard Krogh said.

“The key is being flexible to changes in trade and market trends, and having the ability to adapt our facilities and services to meet these changes.

“Our operations, the industries and businesses we support, and the community assistance we provide have a wide-ranging impact and influence on our region, and we have a responsibility to ensure we are focused on continuous improvement and remaining profitable and sustainable for the betterment of the Taranaki community in the long term.”

The release of the BERL report could also coincide with the soon-to-be release of a consent decision on a proposed multimillion-dollar development on the site of the former New Plymouth cool stores, a development opposed by the port.

One of the reasons the development was initially knocked back was due to potential and actual adverse effects of noise from Port Taranaki activities.

However, the BERL report found in the last financial year only seven noise complaints had been made, with only two of the incidents at an unacceptable level that required investigation.