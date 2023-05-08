Kiwi writer in shock after being selected for international residency

Emma Hislop has been selected for an international writer's residency.

A secluded house in New South Wales will host a Taranaki short story writer for four weeks in October.

Emma Hislop, who recently published a collection of short stories, has been selected to travel to the Blue Mountains as part of the 2023 New Zealand-Australia writers’ residency exchange.

On Friday, the Taranaki-based writer was still in shock after receiving the news.

“When I got the email, I thought I was seeing things. I went from ‘I can’t possibly go’ to ‘Is there a chance I could go?’ to my whānau telling me I had to go,” she said.

In October, Australian writer Fiona Kelly McGregor will travel to the Michael King Writers’ Centre in Auckland, while Hislop will spend a four week-period at the Varuna National Writers’ House.

The house that hosted the writers was in the Blue Mountains National Park.

“I plan on waking up early as I write best in the early morning, from around 5am. I’ll drink coffee and work till midday, then go for a run, or a walk.

“I hear there are beautiful tracks to walk. Walking helps me think. Then I’ll work in the afternoon till 5pm, then maybe socialise with the other writers in the house,” she said.

Hislop said the four weeks at the end of the year would give her the chance to be in “full writing mode”.

“I’ll have access to a dream space that’s impossible to get at home – this is a rare opportunity as a mum. Having uninterrupted time to think and concentrate at a deeper level will be amazing.”

When it came to funding, she said artists and writers in Aotearoa were in a dire situation.

She said she was still overwhelmed by the support received during her Boosted campaign recently, where she raised funds to work on her first novel.

With one week left on the fundraising campaign, Hislop had already raised 112% of her $5000 goal.

“I’m not planning on any more, it was a one-off fundraising campaign for me, I think. Ask me again in five years.”

Emma Hislop will speak about her book, Ruin and other stories, at the New Plymouth bookstore Poppies on Saturday, May 13 at 2pm.