Plan put forward to ease Westown's traffic congestion

Plans are being made to improve traffic congestion through New Plymouth’s Westown suburb.

The first step to easing traffic congestion in New Plymouth’s busy suburb of Westown will start next week when a report goes before the council’s strategy and operations committee.

The report highlights traffic issues along Tukapa St, from Wallace Pl through to Wallath Rd, and recommends council investigate a number of improvements which could be made.

They include putting in traffic lights on the Sanders Ave intersection, upgrading a number of intersections to improve traffic flow and increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists, undertaking a review of parking in the area, and reducing speed limits.

If the committee approves the report on Tuesday, then concept plans and costings would be drawn up to be included for consideration in the next long-term plan.

There would also be plans for further engagement with the Westown community and businesses, as well as a working in partnership with Ngāti Te Whiti Hapū during the concept design phase.

Transport planner Stuart Knarston said the proposed improvements came after residents and business owners in the area raised concerns three years ago about road safety and increasing congestion on some parts of the Westown corridor.

After two “drop-in” days when the public could provide feedback, the council’s transport team consulted special interest groups including local retailers, Taranaki Disability Information Centre, Taranaki Base Hospital and local schools.

“The potential future improvements will rebalance allocation of road space to allow improved facilities for cycling and walking,” Knarston said.

The move to improve traffic safety and flow in Westown followed similar traffic flow and road safety improvement plans for the busy Strandon and Fitzroy areas.

The plan, which included introducing traffic lights at the Mangorei Rd and Devon St East intersection, building a new roundabout at the Paynters Ave intersection and introducing priority pedestrian and cycle crossings, would enter a design phase if approved by full council.