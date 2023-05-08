Taranaki surfers Rowson and Louis qualify for New Zealand junior team

Taranaki’s Spencer Rowson has been named in the Under 18 New Zealand Junior Surfing team.

Young Taranaki surfers Spencer Rowson and Kalani Louis have qualified for the U18 New Zealand junior team.

Rowson reigned supreme at the Sequence Surf Shop Gisborne Junior Pro this weekend claiming the premier Under 18 Division to finish the junior season of events.

“It is good to finish the season on a high with that score and a win. I was happy with how I was surfing but wanted to land that big air reverse in the final,” Rowson said in a statement.

Joining Rowson and Louis in the boys Under 18 team is Navryn Malone from Raglan.

The location and timing of the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships will be determined later in the year.