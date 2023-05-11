Anthony Hilliard is back and ready to light up the court with the Taranaki Airs

Anthony Hilliard is back and playing for the Taranaki Airs.

He’s back.

Taranaki Steelformers Airs star import Anthony Hilliard arrived in New Plymouth on Wednesday ready to take on the Hawke’s Bay Hawks at the TSB Stadium on Thursday night.

Hilliard was the league's top scorer last year and had a big influence on the Airs, so his return will be a boost for a team that has been struggling – having won just two of their first six games.

His arrival in Taranaki was delayed a couple of times because of bad weather. And Hilliard had already been travelling for more than 40 hours flying from Uruguay where the basketball season has just finished.

But jet lag won’t be a problem, Hilliard said, he’s just excited to be back.

“I enjoyed it last season, and we didn’t finish how we wanted, so I wanted to come back and try to do it again.”

Hilliard’s arrival coincides with the Airs facing four weeks of home games, he said.

“It’s a good fan base. The good energy helps a lot.”

Airs manager Cole Brown said it’s “massive” to have one of the best players in the league joining the team.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hilliard went straight from New Plymouth Airport to the basketball court where some of his teammates were helping out with a programme for primary aged children.

“Part of our planning was to always get Ant back and the sacrifice we had to make for that was timing, with Ant just finishing up in Uruguay. He’s been putting up really good numbers and points per game so we’re obviously excited to have him back.”

He’s an integral part of this squad, Brown said.

“We’ve had a really slow start, but that’s part of the sacrifice we made with knowing we weren’t going to have Ant available to us until later in the season, so we’re confident we can turn things around and get back into the right side of the ledger.”

The Airs have built a solid team that is young, and their inexperience showed in the last few weeks, he said.

“But overall Ant is the missing piece of the puzzle that is really going to bring us together, and we’re really excited to turn it round. Disappointed with the results, but confident we can bounce back and give the Taranaki people something to get excited about.”

The Airs beat the Hawks right on the buzzer a couple of weeks ago.

“They’re coming off a loss as well,” Brown said.

“They’re probably one of the top sides in the competition. They’ll be hungry and a really dangerous side. A good test for us on Thursday night.”

The players will wear pink on Thursday to support the Mellowpuff Charitable Trust, which supports children who have endured some sort of adversity.

“It’s exciting for us to be able to do good with sport,” Brown said.