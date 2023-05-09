Company that owns Eltham rest home facing liquidation

The Inland Revenue Department has applied to put Sound Care Limited, which owns Eltham Care Rest Home, into liquidation.

Sound Care Group owns the Eltham Care Rest Home, which has a 24-bed rest home wing, a 17-bed dementia wing, and also offers day care and respite services.

The Inland Revenue Department has applied to put Sound Care Limited into liquidation along with two homes Sound Care owns, Athenree Life in Katikati and Cambridge Life in the Waikato.

The application is to be heard by the High Court at Hamilton on Monday.

Owner and director Carly Mangulabnan didn’t reply to requests for comment before deadline.

According to its website Sound Care also owns Lester Heights Hospital in Whangārei, Steele Park Home in Hamilton and South Care Rest Home and Hospital in North Dunedin.

In March, Radius Thornleigh Park in New Plymouth added a new 24-bed wing.

The rest home sector is under pressure.

There is a shortage of hospital-level care beds nationwide.

And a lack of pay parity with hospital nurses means many rest homes are losing staff who are moving on for higher pay.

According to the Aged Care Association, about 1200 care home beds across the country have closed since the middle of last year, due to nurse shortages and funding shortfalls, RNZ reported.