Table-topping Chiefs open captain's run to public

Taranaki midfielder Daniel Rona has been in excellent form for the Chiefs in recent weeks and should start against the Reds at Yarrow Stadium.

The unbeaten Chiefs will open the gates of Yarrow Stadium to let the public come and watch the side’s captain’s run a day before they host the Reds in New Plymouth on Friday.

The Chiefs have opted to stay at their Ruakura training base for the first half of the week before they head south to Taranaki for the round 12 Super Rugby match against the seventh-placed Reds.

The captain’s run is scheduled to start at 11.15am and last an hour before the players prepare for a number of pre-arranged public engagements.

Members of the squad will be at New Plymouth Boys’ High School and Francis Douglas Memorial College, as well as the Kaitake Community Sports Hub at Corbett Park in Oakura for a skills' session between 3pm and 5pm.

Players will also be at New Plymouth’s Centre City at the same time for a meet and greet.

Friday night’s match will mark the first time the Chiefs have played in New Plymouth for six years, with the problem-plagued Yarrow Stadium unfit for purpose during that period.

The New Plymouth District Council has dipped into its major events fund to bring the match to the region despite Yarrow Stadium having just one operational stand, and a seating capacity of 12,000, including the terraces.

The capacity is significantly down on Waikato Stadium which was sold out for the Chiefs last home game against the Crusaders in round 10.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Waikato Stadium was full for the Chiefs win over the Crusaders.

That match, as well as last Friday’s 52-28 demolition of the Highlanders in Dunedin, continued the Chiefs best ever start to the competition since Super Rugby’s inception in 1996.

The side’s 10th-straight victory to start the season now marks the Chiefs’ longest-ever winning streak, beating the nine they managed in their maiden title-winning campaign in 2012.

A number of Taranaki players could be in line to be included in the match-day squad to meet the Reds, including Tupou Vaa’i, Pita Gus Sowakula, Daniel Rona, Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit and Josh Lord.

It’s unclear if Kaylum Boshier willould be available after he left the field against the Highlanders injured.