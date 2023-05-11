New Plymouth councillors applaud above average voter turnout at local election

A fictional character named Julie is part of the New Plymouth District Council’s local body election voting campaign.

More people voted in New Plymouth’s local body elections last year than the national turnout rate, garnering applause from councillors even though it was less than half the district’s eligible voters.

The electoral officer’s report on the 2022 triennial election was presented to the strategy and operations committee on Tuesday, although it proved not to be a talking point for councillors.

The report highlighted the overall voter turnout was 45.1%, above the national turnout of 40.44%.

Mayor Neil Holdom was the only elected member to speak on the report as he acknowledged the “efforts of our council team” to stop the “tide of apathy” around the elections nationwide.

The report was then accepted, greeted with a short applause and the meeting ended.

Amongst the advertising campaign in the lead-up to the election, council staff used provocative billboards to encourage voters to have their say.

One of the billboards showed a driver making a censored hand gesture out of her car window, accompanied by the words: “Julie reckons cyclists should be run off the road. Julie is going to vote. Maybe you should too.’’

NPDC/Stuff New Plymouth District Council communication lead Ben Kohlis presents the Vote Now campaign ahead of the local body elections.

In another, ‘’Dave’’ reckoned climate change was a hoax.

The $30,000 campaign received a number of complaints, as did the 2019 campaign which featured a poo emoji, with the cartoon image used in electronic messages and web pages - with the slogan “Give a s..t, vote today”.

Also highlighted in the report to the committee was the 77 nominations received, which more than in 2019, when there were 58, and in 2016, when there were 56.

There was also a significant demand for special voting documents, particularly over the last days of the voting period.

In all, a total of 621 special votes were returned prior to the close of voting, of which 455 were valid.

Of the 61,278 people on the final electoral roll, 27,618 electors returned their vote.