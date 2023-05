Waka Kotahi said an underslip caused the closure of SH3 near Awakino Gorge.

State Highway 3 was closed after an underslip occurred at the Awakino Gorge on Wednesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Waka Kotahi said the road would “remain closed for some time”.

“Please detour via alternative routes, consider SH4 at this time,” it said.

SH3 was closed at the intersection with Awakau Rd, Waka Kotahi said.

At 1pm, contractors were “en-route”.