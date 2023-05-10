State Highway 3 to remain closed until Friday after slip near Awakino

A landslip near Awakau Rd was filmed by a person who made it through, before Waka Kotahi closed SH3.

State Highway 3 will not reopen until Friday due to an underslip caused by heavy rain and flooding in South Waikato, Waka Kotahi says.

The stretch of SH3, between Manganui and Awakau roads, was to remain closed to drivers until repairs could be made.

In a press release on Wednesday afternoon, Waka Kotahi Manawatū-Whanganui/Taranaki system manager Rob Service​ said drivers should take care given the significant amount of rainfall.

“With the potential for further surface flooding and slips especially north of Mt Taranaki, we’re asking people to keep an eye on the forecast before travelling and be safe out there,” he said.

Video footage from Shellie Radford-Thompson on SH3 showed a slip and some flooding on the road in the Awakino Gorge on Wednesday afternoon.

She and her husband were travelling from New Plymouth to Taranaki at the time.

Before they reached the slip area it was almost impossible to see the road in the rain, she said.

“It was insane. It was bucketing down, so we thought we’d slow down ... it was so scary, the roads and the water was just coming down.

“It was a good 50 metres of it across the road, the rocks were huge, and the water was just gushing down like a waterfall.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Waka Kotahi said an underslip caused the closure of SH3 near Awakino Gorge.

Radford-Thompson was initially going to make the trip on her own, but was glad to have her husband there.

“We were lucky, we did a karakia before we left Taranaki, praised the gods, blessed our car.

“It was crazy, but we got here safely.”

Service said road crews were on site assessing the slip, and the road was expected to reopen on Friday.

Awakino was still “accessible from the Taranaki side of SH3”, he said.

He said there was “potential for short notice closures” and drivers should consider delaying travel.

“Road users are advised to use SH4 as a detour between Te Mapara and Taumarunui.”