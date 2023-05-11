New Plymouth police issue dozens of tickets for drivers using phones

Police were out in atrocious weather targeting distracted drivers last week.

Police have been left disappointed following an extensive operation in New Plymouth to catch drivers using their mobile phones while on the road.

Taranaki road policing manager Senior Sergeant Robbie O’Keefe confirmed they had issued dozens of tickets during the operation over the last week.

They included 45 for drivers being caught on their mobile phones while 34 tickets had been given out for people not wearing their seat belts.

O’Keefe said police had been out in “atrocious weather” across the region targeting drivers who were distracted.

READ MORE:

* Photos: Another win for the Taranaki Airs

* Pensioner's 'nightmare' when landline cut off for not paying phone bill

* Drivers caught using phones in Taranaki get police advice and a feed - not fines



“It is disappointing to see such a high number of motorists using their phones and driving distracted,” he said in a statement.

While those ticketed would receive fines of $150 and face demerit points, it’s also believed a significant number of drivers were given warnings.

The operation also showed there has been little improvement in driving habits in the region in the last three years.

In 2019, police said they were shocked at the number of people using their phones while driving.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff Police have been targeting drivers using their phones across Taranaki in recent weeks.

In a similar operation, around one person was caught every three minutes using their mobile phone while driving in New Plymouth.

“Police are urging motorists to make the conscious choice to drive distraction-free,” O’Keefe said.

“Put the phone away or pull over if you need to use it.”

O’Keefe said driving without a seatbelt or being distracted continued to be factors in serious or fatal crashes.

“We will continue to target these unsafe driving behaviours as we do our bit to help keep New Zealanders moving safely along and through our road network.”