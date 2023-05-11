Slater happy to be home and starting for the Chiefs

Chiefs hooker Bradley Slater was more than happy to be home for Friday’s Super Rugby match against the Reds at Yarrow Stadium.

Working his way through a captain’s run at Yarrow Stadium felt a bit different for Chiefs hooker Bradley Slater on Thursday.

While the Taranaki rake is no stranger to going through the final exercise before a provincial match, he’s never done it with a Chiefs' emblem on his chest with the Super Rugby side not playing in the region since 2017.

“It was a bit weird when we turned up here this morning to be honest,” he said on the eve of the match against the Reds.

“But it’s good to be home back in Taranaki because I haven’t been back for a while.”

The 24-year-old will make his 46th appearance for the table topping Chiefs in the absence of Samisoni Taukei’aho who, along with co-captains Sam Cane and Brad Weber, are on All Blacks rest weeks.

Their absence is not expected to be too widely felt with the Chiefs hot favourites to extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches in a season when they have looked above most opposition.

It’s that success that Slater said was very much contributing to him “loving” the Chiefs environment.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Slater was happy to show he had a deft kick in his armoury at the Chiefs captain’s run at Yarrow Stadium.

“One of the reasons I think we are going so well at the moment is the competition for places is so strong,” he said.

“Everyone is doing their best and when they’re given an opportunity they’re taking it, so everyone wants to get back out there.”

A lack of injuries, which have curtailed other campaigns, was certainly helping the squad maintain such high standards, he said, although they remained well grounded despite the extra scrutiny they faced as the bookies first choice to win the title.

“There’s always pressure there for us, and we are holding ourselves to pretty high standards, and I guess that’s how you have to be when you want to be the best,” he explained.

“But the way I see it, pressure is a good thing because it means you are doing well. It’s cool to get an opportunity to come down here and play and if I do my job, and I’m accurate, then I’ll be happy.”

Slater will have plenty of Taranaki teammates in the pack to help the Chiefs cause when the match kicks off at 7.05pm, with Jarred Proffit, Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Lord also listed to start.