The ski season's here: Hundreds hit the slopes of Taranaki Maunga

Manganui Ski Area on Taranaki Maunga is set to open on Friday, the first field in the country to do so. Photos from the Primo Wireless camera at the field show even more snow fell overnight Thursday, after an initial dump on Wednesday night.

Christian Padrutt was supposed to be milking cows on Friday but instead the dairy farmer was operating the T-bar for hundreds of skiers taking advantage of a record early snow dump on Taranki Maunga.

“It’s an awesome day up here. Snow good, bit of a breeze. There’s a lot of happy people up here,” he said.

Padrutt, who stayed on the mountain Thursday night to get the lifts ready for Friday, was coy about estimating how many but reckoned it was in the hundreds.

“There’s even a small queue on the T-bar,” he said.

The Manganui Ski Area has opened in May before, but not quite this early with May 12 setting a new club record.

Padrutt said that the field could open was a huge credit to Stratford Mountain Club members who had put in hundreds of hours of work to get it ready for the ski season.

The early opening is a stark contrast to 2022 when the ski field opened for its first, and only, day in October.

Club spokesperson Rob Needs could hardly believe the turnaround of luck.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki has had a large dump of snow in the past two days.

“There’s a lot of excitement. Last year we were last to open and this year we’re first.

“It’s insane. It’s so early. It’s certainly not what we’re used to. “

While he couldn’t make it up himself, Needs said people should make the most of it.

“It’s the usual response, if there’s snow go today. If there’s snow tomorrow it’s a bonus.”

The club announced it would open Friday in a post on Facebook on Thursday evening and when sharing the post, New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom predicted there might be a few people having a sick day.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff When there’s snow you have to go is the message from club spokesperson Rob Needs.

“Sunshine capital and first ski field in NZ to open in 2023. Feeling lucky to live in such an amazing place. Cough, cough, might be a few people can’t make it into work tomorrow. Love this place,” he wrote.

The small ski area, which has rope tows and a t-bar, is known for its fickle seasons, where it can often be the first to open and last to close.

Friday’s opening may even set a record for the club. It’s thought the earliest the field has ever been open to the public was on May 16 in 2009.

Contrasting that, in 2018, Taranaki Maunga had a late dump of snow in November and skiers took to the slopes on November 2 – the latest day on record the field has ever been opened.

It was also the first ski area in the country to open that year too, beating the fields at Ruapehu by one day.