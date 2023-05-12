The ski season's here: Taranaki field to open, setting club record

Manganui Ski Area on Taranaki Maunga is set to open on Friday, the first field in the country to do so. Photos from the Primo Wireless camera at the field show even more snow fell overnight Thursday, after an initial dump on Wednesday night.

Things are already looking up for the Taranaki ski season, with the region’s ski field set to open on Friday – setting a record for the club.

That’s a stark contrast to last year when the Manganui Ski Area, on the slopes of Taranaki Maunga, opened for its first, and only, day in October.

However, after a dumping of snow overnight Wednesday and even more throughout Thursday, the Stratford Mountain Club has announced it will open the field on Friday.

Club spokesperson Rob Needs said lifts would be turned on around 10am.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki has had a large dump of snow in the past two days.

“There’s a lot of excitement. Last year we were last to open and this year we’re first.

“It’s insane. It’s so early. It’s certainly not what we’re used to. “

Needs said the club had held working bees on the mountain in the last few weeks, which had allowed it to be ready for Friday.

“We’re ready, but only just. It certainly caught me by surprise.”

Needs warned people heading up that roads would be icy and to take care when walking the gorge track to the field.

He also said the area was open to anyone and it only cost to use the club’s lifts. Lift passes could be bought on the mountain, but there was no rental facility up there, Needs said.

While he couldn’t make it up himself, Needs said people should make the most of it.

“It’s the usual response, if there’s snow go today. If there’s snow tomorrow it’s a bonus.”

The club announced it would open Friday in a post on Facebook on Thursday evening and when sharing the post, New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom predicted there might be a few people having a sick day.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff When there’s snow you have to go is the message from club spokesperson Rob Needs.

“Sunshine capital and first ski field in NZ to open in 2023. Feeling lucky to live in such an amazing place. Cough, cough, might be a few people can’t make it into work tomorrow. Love this place,” he wrote.

The small ski area, which has rope tows and a t-bar, is known for its fickle seasons, where it can often be the first to open and last to close.

Friday’s opening, may even set a record for the club. It’s thought the earliest the field has ever been open to the public was on May 16 in 2009.

Contrasting that, in 2018, Taranaki Maunga had a late dump of snow in November and skiers took to the slopes on November 2 – the latest day on record the field has ever been opened.

It was also the first ski area in the country to open that year too, beating the fields at Ruapehu by one day.