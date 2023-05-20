How a Taranaki garden plays a vital role protecting rhododendron from around the world

Pukeiti’s Andrew Brooker is going on a roadie around the South Island.

His round trip drive of more than 2800km is to transport a precious cargo of 93 rare rhododendrons to Ashburton, Geraldine and Gore.

The first shipment of rhododendrons from Taranaki’s renowned Pukeiti garden to the South Island last year ended in disaster.

Despite Brooker carefully packaging the 46 plants on a pallet to avoid them getting jostled around, they arrived in Gore on a different size pallet and triple stacked, so they took less room in the truck.

A number of plants were damaged, Brooker says.

“And it's not like you can go to Mitre 10 and buy them. It had taken us 10 years to get it to the size it was. And by the time it got there, it had to go into recovery mode and a nursery before it could be planted out because of the damage.”

Not prepared to have that happen again Brooker is taking this load himself. On the back of his ute.

Brooker is rhododendron collections and projects officer at Pukeiti, the Taranaki rainforest garden owned by the Taranaki Regional Council, which has about 287 different species of rhododendron, including vireya and azeala. Including hybrids there are about 1000 different varieties, some planted in large numbers.

Nine are critically endangered, which means there are fewer than 10 plants in the wild. One, R.kanehiraie, an azalea from Taiwan, is extinct in the wild, he says.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Pukeiti rhododendron collection and projects officer Andrew Brooker says rhododendrons are fussy that don’t adapt quickly to changes in the environment.

“We have one represented here. And it may well be represented in other cultivator collections. But it's only grown in an ex situ state, which means out of its natural habitat.”

Climate change is having an effect on wild rhododendrons.

They’re fussy plants and don’t adapt quickly to changes in the environment. They like a lot of moisture at certain times of the year and if it becomes dry in a wet area their roots will shrivel up and die, he says.

But it was the human impact that killed off the R.kanehiraie – a hydro dam was built and the vireya’s habitat flooded.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Brooker with R.kanehiraie, which is extinct in the wild and proving hard to propagate.

But for all the talk of climate change and human impact the biggest threat to Pukeiti is Taranaki Maunga – an active volcano, he says.

“So I get to share these plants beyond what will be the ash, knowing that in the future we can get material back.”

Some of the rare and endangered plants have been shared with other gardens in Northland and Auckland.

Pukeiti is probably in the top five botanical collections for rhododendrons in an ex situ state, he says,

“We punch above our weight. There's 400 known species of vireya, and we hold 110 in our collection.”

The critically endangered ones are special for Pukeiti, he says.

“Collection management is all about ensuring we have a replacement. And they can be notoriously tricky to propagate from cuttings.”

Brooker has a small nursery, but takes cuttings to a commercial grower based out in Lepperton.

“His success rate is variable depending on what it is. Obviously, if it's really tricky, we might get 100% failure. In one case, we had 110% success and I got more back than I expected.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff R. tuba is one of the few vireyas flowering at Pukeiti at the moment.

Brooker does the grafting, which is more labour-intensive. And the seed sowing. He has a specialist propagation unit for seed.

“We take seed from the garden from plants that we have hand pollinated and we get seed from collectors that work overseas in places where the rhododendrons grow naturally. But we also import approved seed from other organisations like the Bremen Botanical Gardens in Germany, and the Rhododendron Species Foundation in America.”

And Brooker shares seed around the world – a give and take relationship that works well, he says.

“What's really important about our collection is that it is predominantly wild sourced. Rather than come from a cultivated space, these come from the original home.”

And that combined with good record keeping makes Pukeiti “really valuable”.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff R "Vanilla Slice" is a splash of colour in the rain.

The other thing that makes Pukeiti important in the sphere of international conservation is New Zealand’s location.

There are a number of habitats and microclimates throughout Aotearoa. In the Northern Hemisphere they have conditions that mean they can only grow a limited range, he says.

“A lot of what I'm taking down south is stuff that will survive south of the Cook Strait, but not in the North Island so much, because of humidity more than anything else.”

Mostly Brooker shares plants with councils, because there is generally a management plan for plantings and the gardens aren’t going to change hands. But he does work with private individuals if there is a succession plan for the property.

A memorandum of understanding is signed, which includes a provision that Pukeiti can get cuttings from plants if required and if plants are propagated and sold, Pukeiti gets a percentage to help fund its work.

The first stop on his roadie is the Ashburton District Council, the second load goes to Methven.

Next stop is Geraldine.

“We’re sharing with them a different range of plants than we're putting in Ashburton and Methven. We're also including some New Zealand raised hybrids, because another aspect of our conservation project is protecting the horticultural heritage of this country. Some of those New Zealand raised hybrids, you can no longer buy.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The shade house at Pukeiti houses the plants Brooker is growing.

Blue Mountain Nurseries in Tapanui is growing plants that won't survive in the North Island for Pukeiti, so on the way Brooker will pick up some of them and give them to Gore District Council, before dropping some off at Geraldine on the way home.

It's hard to put a monetary value on the plants, he says.

“But even if it's not valuable to someone else, the value to us is quite high.”

Which is why Brooker is personally escorting the rhododendrons around the South Island.