Council boss assures desperate landowner they are monitoring erosion

David Chen wants the New Plymouth District Council to take action over the crumbling cliff neighbouring his property.

The new boss of the New Plymouth District Council has assured embattled homeowner David Chen that the crumbling land that was threatening his property was being monitored.

Council chief executive Gareth Green has emailed Chen following his repeated pleas for action to stop the erosion of council owned reserve land that has been inching closer to the Waiwera Place property.

Chen has been relentless in those pleas, emailing dozens of politicians throughout New Zealand every few days, including Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, since the council issued a statement though New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom in March saying it would not be providing any financial assistance or attempting the stop the erosion.

Since July last year, a large slip on land owned by the council has been growing, undermining the soil beneath Chen’s section and destroying the retaining wall on his property.

“Council recognises your position but remains of the view that, in the circumstances, the council’s decision is fair, just and reasonable,” Green told Chen via email.

“While recognising that this must be a stressful time for you and your family I consider that council has been taking the situation seriously, and has taken reasonable actions before and since the council's decision,” he added.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth District Council boss Gareth Green remains comfortable enough was being done to monitor the situation.

Green said council staff and expert advisors had made numerous inspections of the slip and Chen’s property, especially after heavy periods of rain.

“The focus of those inspections has been to monitor the status of the slip and the safety of you and your property,” he said.

“This remains a focus for council.”

Andy MacDonald/Stuff David Chen’s property is being threatened by continued erosion on council owned reserve land.

In reply, Chen rejected Green’s view that council was doing enough to stop the erosion or taking “reasonable action” to eliminate the threat to his family.

He believed the council was making “bureaucratic excuses to shirk their responsibility” while the land continued to erode at pace.

Chen claimed his boundary fence had now sunk while his land was showing tension cracks and starting to tilt downwards.

“NPDC needs to conduct a slope stability analysis as soon as possible before entering my property and carrying out any work,” he said.

“Otherwise, any engineering activity will lead to slope collapse and endanger personnel safety.”