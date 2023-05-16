Real ale focus for Great Kiwi Beer Engine Showdown

Some of the best real ales on offer in New Zealand will be put to the test at the inaugural Great Kiwi Beer Engine Showdown in New Plymouth.

The brainchild of Dallas Portz-Nielsen, the event will take place at the Three Sisters Brewery on Saturday May 20, and feature 13 ales that have been pumped through a traditional beer engine.

Portz-Nielsen said the idea for the showdown, which will feature brewers from throughout the country, came very much from the time he spent living in the United Kingdom.

It was there that he fell in love with everything about real ale while spending time at the time-honoured Fullers Brewery, one of the oldest in England.

The ales are rare to find in New Zealand when they are served traditionally through a hand pulled pump, something Portz-Nielsen hoped to change once people got to sample more of them.

He’s formed a brewery supply company to bring the pumps into the country and believed the traditional ale could become popular with punters.

“Not many people would know a lot about everything that goes into it,” he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A traditional beer engine creates a lot of head on the beer.

“There’s only one way to educate people about it and hopefully this is a start because winter is the best time to drink these ales.”

The judging format for the showdown will be people's choice, with those attending getting a sample of each competition beer entry.

The beer with the highest rating at the end of the competition will be declared the winner.

Two sessions are available on the day, the first from noon till 4pm, the second from 4pm to 8pm.