Hundreds farewell revered New Zealand aviator Brett Emeny

Brett Emeny’s Vampire jet formed part of the tribute at his funeral at the Vause Hangar at New Plymouth Airport.

It took just three hours of tuition for acclaimed New Zealand aviator Brett Emeny to be passed fit to fly solo by his instructor.

That extraordinary feat, and many more, were recalled in front of hundreds of family, friends, workmates and colleagues who gathered at Vause Hangar 2 at the New Plymouth Airport to farewell Emeny following his sudden passing last week.

Inside the hangar, the renowned aviator’s casket was decorated by two of his flying helmets, his well-worn pilot overalls, while beneath him sat a trusted engineer’s bag overflowing with his tools.

Outside the hangar, parked centre stage, was the Catalina Flying Boat he had worked with so many like-minded enthusiasts to restore over decades, while inside, Emeny’s beloved Vampire jet sat sleekly in a corner.

Emeny, who was a common figure over the Taranaki skies where he used to fly his Vampire jet most weekends, 64, died at Waikato Hospital on Thursday.

Near the start of the service, Emeny’s own words were used to sum a life full of achievements that felt to many who had gathered had stretched well past his 64 years.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Brett Emeny was remembered by hundreds of mourners at his funeral in New Plymouth.

“There are few people who can turn their hobby into a career, but that’s something I did,” he was quoted as saying.

Craig Emeny was first to step up to the lectern to summarise his brother’s early life.

After buying their first plane the pair would fly as often as they could to work in Hāwera where they were paid $6 an hour, the same rate it was costing them to fly.

“It’s hard to sum up Brett’s life in just a few minutes,” he said as he touched on his brother’s incredible business acumen, his desire to help others, his energy, his determined, generous and humorous nature and his exception skill in the air.

“He was a legend in the New Zealand aviation industry.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Pilots from throoughout the country flew in to play their respects for Brett Emeny.

A following tribute from Derek Emeny focussed on how quickly his brother had built up his fertiliser spreading business, Fine Particle Application, rapidly growing from one helicopter to 10.

That concentrated and dedicated desire for success allowed Emeny to buy into warbird syndicates and own and fly some of the machines he had admired for so long.

That passion was underlined by Ed Taylor, general manager of Warbirds Over Wanaka, an air show which Emeny’s name became synonymously linked to.

“He made things happen in terms of the air show that no one else could,” he said.

“He knew that the job was to entertain the crowds and that’s what they loved most about him.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A single rose was laid on the wing of one of Emeny’s planes.

Taylor said tens of thousands of people would “miss him terribly” when the next show was held, while he also explained the gratitude so many in the South Island town felt when Emeny arrived in their skies to put on a display when Warbirds Over Wanaka was forced to cancel twice because of Covid.

He ended his tribute with a post that was left by a fan following Emeny’s death which read: “The open skies are a lonelier and quieter place because the runway to heaven has gained a man with more wings than a bumblebee and more flying hours than any angel.”

A member of the Catalina Flying Boat group, Chris Snelson, recalled the passion Emeny had for restoring the amphibious aircraft, and keeping it in the skies.

Snelson said his friend showed extreme generosity from the time the Catalina was purchased in Africa.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Catalina Flying Boat he had spent so much time restoring.

“He never charged one cent for any of his time or work, he was a remarkable man.”

The last tribute was made from Emeny’s oldest daughter Fay Price, who opened by taking one last selfie on her father’s phone of those who had gathered.

For her, her father’s life was put into two categories – flying or floating.

While his flying career was very much in the public domain, less was known about his love for the sea and the 12-foot yacht, named Flying Circus, which was the centrepiece of the rare time he took each year to unwind.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hundreds gathered inside the Vause Hangar 2 for Brett Emeny’s funeral.

His mischievous nature was also recalled, as Price told the crowd how her father used to sneak in under the cover of darkness and moor at the viaduct at the America’s Cup base when Team New Zealand was defending the auld mug.

When his excuses wore too thin for security he managed to track where the Spirit of Adventure was sailing and quietly dock at its empty moorings.

Emeny’s service ended with a flyover from many of those he shared the skies with before he was taken away for a private burial.