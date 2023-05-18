By the numbers: Taranaki Base Hospital rebuild

When it comes to Taranaki Base Hospital’s rebuild the numbers are big.

And it’s not just the $403 million price tag for the project, which is due to be competed in the first quarter of 2025.

Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of the Project Maunga stage 2.

$100 million

Increasing construction costs caused the original budget of $300m in 2020 to increase to $403m. Crown funding will make up $397.10m of the overall cost. The remaining shortfall has been left to Te Whatu Ora Taranaki to fund.

20,000m²

The area of the six-storey east wing, which will include an emergency department, radiology, maternity services, and coronary care. To put the size into perspective, the average area of new homes built across New Zealand in 2022 was 147m2, meaning the east wing is about the same area as 136 new homes.

40,000m3

The volume of soil that has been excavated – the equivalent of 16 Olympic sized swimming pools. Approximately 13,000m3 of the excavated soil was reused as a base for the new roads that will go around the building.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The new east wing will be six storeys high.

8km

Screw piles are wound into the ground much like a screw into wood and 320 screw piles have been installed – measuring a total of 8km. Screw piles are a ground anchoring system for buildings with deep foundations. Placed end to end the piles would stretch from the New Plymouth CBD to the Mangati Rd turnoff at Bell Block.

450

The approximate number of bored piles that have been completed. Bored piles are a type of reinforced-concrete foundation that supports structures with heavy vertical loads. With the foundations completed, the floor structures are now being built with concrete floor pours on levels 0, 1 and 2. So far, the team have completed eight suspended floor pours with around 30 more to go.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff There are 80 contractors on site, but this will increase to 300 at the peak of the construction.

1000

In total, there will be approximately 1000 tonnes of reinforcing steel going into the project along with 8500 m3 of concrete – which equates to around 1700 truck deliveries in total.

4500 m3

The amount of concrete that has currently been poured – just under two Olympic swimming pools worth. Framing around completed floors is due to start this month, followed by the installation of services in June. Once the framing is up, the facade to enclose the building will begin in the next couple of months, which will mean lots of new tradies on site.

80

The number of contractors currently onsite. This will increase to 300 at the peak of construction.