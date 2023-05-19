Between them two hospital orderlies have nearly 90 years experience

Orderlies Kerry Pool and Michael MacDonald have been working in their jobs for a combined 89 years.

Hospital orderlies Kerry Pool and Michael MacDonald have been working in their jobs for a combined 89 years.

After 49 years MacDonald has pushed his last wheelchair, but Pool plans to continue “fetching and carrying” for a few more years yet.

Pool, a well recognised face at Taranaki Base Hospital, had a stint on a dairy farm when he first left school, but it wasn’t his thing, he said.

So, he joined the hospital’s orderly team on April 18, 1983.

READ MORE:

* Meet the man with the highest office and best views in Taranaki

* By the numbers: Taranaki Base Hospital rebuild

* Old laundry comes down, new cancer centre closer



Pool’s first jobs were washing windows, cleaning toilets and helping with bathing patients in all wards. The hospital had its own laundry back then, so he also helped out in the laundry.

He always has a cheery “hello and how are you today” for those he passes in the corridor. And his positive and helpful attitude was rewarded early on when he was the first orderly to win “employee of the month” – an award he was really “chuffed” about, “and my mum and dad even came in for the certificate ceremony”.

Since then, he has been awarded four drink bottles, one umbrella and numerous coffee vouchers for multiple more awards.

They fetch and carry everything from patients to equipment and food trolleys. It’s a good job, Pool said.

“I like helping people and most people here are good to work with. I talk to all the patients and tell them what’s going to happen so there’s no surprises – even when we are going over a bump. I haven’t moved anyone famous, but they are all celebrities to me.”

MacDonald started work at the old Barrett St Hospital. His first job was caring for the elderly, he said.

“We did everything for them, showered them, dressed them, made their beds. It was all self-taught, no training. We went out on the ambulance. The only training we had through that was with St John.”

Back then the hospital had eight cars, he said.

“The ambulance boys had four and the district nurses had four.”

These days there are 114 vehicles, most of which are hybrid cars, with a few vans and utes.

MacDonald will turn 70 in July, but “right up to October or November last year I was still doing double shifts.”

As he heads into retirement he reckons the work at the end of his career wasn’t as hands on as it was in the beginning.

“But you still communicate and talk as we’re pushing people around in wheelchairs or beds.”

Last year he met a man who told him he obviously had a “heart for the job,” he said. But there’s not one thing that has kept him working as an orderly for so long, he likes everything about it.

MacDonald often meets people who recognise him from the job, he said.

As he begins a new chapter in retirement he said he is going to get out and enjoy life, and maybe get a villa in a retirement village.