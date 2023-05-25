The unheard-of women's national team that has defeated the age barrier

Two women from Taranaki have made the NZ roller hockey team and are fundraising to help get their team to China in October – it will be the first time the women's team goes to a qualifier in 32 years. The qualifier in China will decide whether the NZ women's team goes to the World Skate Games in Italy in 2024.

The age difference between the oldest and the youngest player is almost 40 years, but it is of no consequence to the New Zealand Women’s Rink Hockey team who are off to China – the first women’s national team in the sport in 32 years.

Rink hockey is a little like ice hockey, but not on ice. It’s also a little like inline hockey, but more stable – in some countries, they call it roller hockey.

It is played in a gym by two teams of five each with a goalie. Gear includes a small, black ball (not a puck), big pads, a helmet and a stick – but most importantly quad rollerskates.

In October, the women’s team will travel to China to fight for a spot at the 2024 World Skate Games in Italy. Stuff caught up with some of the players who made it to the national selection.

Ruth Opai started playing as a goalie for the Taranaki women’s team when a goalkeeper was desperately needed, just three years ago.

After playing for a few years, she started wondering why there had been no women’s team.

“Six years ago we found rink hockey because in New Zealand hardly anybody knows about it. It’s very small,” she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Heather Patient and Ruth Opai from Taranaki both made it to the New Zealand Women’s Rink Hockey team.

“For 32 years we have not had New Zealand women represented on a global, international level.

“It’s just that there was no team,” she said.

Opai, who is 49 years old, said rink hockey was open to anyone who wanted to play and age did not really matter.

However, that came with a price.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Opai says she could not accept that “for 32 years we have not had New Zealand women represented on a global, international level”.

“When you are young you bounce, but when you are my age, you fall over, you break. So I had lots and lots of injuries because I love adrenaline.

“I love fast sports and this is a fast sport. It is an intelligent sport, it’s like chess on wheels,” Opai said.

As a working mother of two, who managed the New Plymouth East End Rink Hockey Club, training for the nationals got tough at times, Opai said.

“I am really feeling the stress from trying to train at this level, hold down all the jobs that I do, being a mum and also running a club.

“Because we love the sport, we are also the committee for this club in New Plymouth,” she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Patient, 53, is the oldest player on the New Zealand Women’s Rink Hockey team.

Ten players make up the New Zealand Women’s Rink Hockey team. Heather Patient, 53, also from Taranaki is the oldest, and Carly Guild, 14, from Motueka, the youngest.

Last year, the women’s national team was selected for the qualifier in Argentina, but “the country was in turmoil” and safety issues stopped the team from travelling, Opai said.

However, this time around they were ready.

Guild, who played for the Motueka regional team, said she opted for the quads over the blades as she grew up.

Supplied Carly Guild, on the right, is the youngest member of the team at 14 years old.

“I made my way up by working hard and training lots – and then I made it into the much-awaited women’s team.”

She said she had applied for funding from several associations to help her make it to China.

But she will also need to hold a few sausage sizzles and host a couple of quiz nights, Guild said.

Patient and Opai will host a fundraising event for the New Zealand Women’s Rink Hockey team on May 27 at East End Skate Ring.