We Will Rock You in New Plymouth brings great music, comedy and fun

William Deane and Danica Manson have the lead roles in the New Plymouth Operatic Society’s much anticipated production of We Will Rock You.

After months of planning, rehearsals and tying up loose ends, the curtain is about to go up on the annual musical event that packs out New Plymouth’s TSB Showplace 16 days straight.

This year the New Plymouth Operatic Society is staging Ben Elton’s We Will Rock You, a musical comedy based round the songs of British rock band Queen.

And whether people know the words or not, stars Danica Manson and William Deane say it’s a show that will get everyone singing along.

Manson and Deane, who play Scaramouche and Galileo, headline the production and along with director Richard Neam are the only non-Taranaki residents in the nearly 50-member cast.

Manson, who grew up in Taranaki but now lived in Palmerston North, and Deane, from Auckland, had both played their characters before – Manson in Palmerston North’s production and Deane in Auckland.

Each production was very different, Mason said.

“Each production has a different director who envisions what they want the story and characters to be like.

“Then there is the choreography, which is dependent on the choreographer. You’re not allowed to copy other people’s choreography, so that will be completely original.”

Supplied/Stuff Deane and Manson in character for the show that starts on May 25.

What would stay the same was the costumes, set, music and script, said Manson, who worked as a teacher when she wasn’t dressing up for stage musicals.

“But how that’s interpreted and put together is up to the creative team.”

Deane said the musical was set in a dystopian future where real music has been banned.

“The story is around two outcasts from society who escape this artifical world, and go out and meet a ragtag group of bohemians, and join the revolution to save rock ‘n roll.”

It was all Queen’s music. Even if it was the first time people had heard the songs, they’d love it, he said.

“People just sing along. The last part of show is a rock concert.”

Local theatre was extremely valuable, Deane, a strategy consultant, said.

“Not only an opportunity for the community to get around the show and have a fun night out, it’s also a really cool experience for everyone, no matter their age, to live out their dreams and have fun.”

We Will Rock You runs from May 25 to June 10 at the TSB Showplace in New Plymouth.