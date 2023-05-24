Taranaki Airs look to home court advantage to get show on the road

Taranaki Airs star Anthony Hilliard fights for the ball against the Franklin Bulls last week. (File photo)

It’s a must win game for the Taranaki Steelformers Airs on Thursday night when they take on the Canterbury Rams at TSB Stadium in New Plymouth.

The Airs are hoping to turn things around, manager Cole Brown said.

After a stellar season last year the Airs are languishing at the bottom of the table. The Rams are sitting in third.

New signing, former Junior Tall Black, Tobias Cameron played a few minutes for the Airs in last week’s loss against the Bulls, straight off the plane from the USA. He’s been training all week, and it’s exciting to have him in the team, Cole said.

Star American import Anthony Hilliard is fit and ready to play after being forced off in the last few minutes last week because of a technical foul.

The match tips off at TSB Stadium at 7pm on Thursday.