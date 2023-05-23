Two people injured in SH45 crash in Taranaki

State Highway 45 was blocked after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday. (File photo)

A two-vehicle crash near Omata, south-west of New Plymouth on Tuesday afternoon, resulted in two people being hospitalised.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the crash on State Highway 45, near Koru Rd around 3.30pm.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

“One person was in a serious condition and one was in a moderate condition, both were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital.”

The road was initially closed, but by 5.30pm Waka Kotahi indicated it had reopened.