Taranaki community looking for missing man Ted Harper

Police are continuing to search for 81-year-old Ted Harper who was last seen walking from his Bell Block address around 2pm Tuesday.

On Wednesday, police said they were still searching for Harper and asking the public for any information about his whereabouts, having first posted a call for help on social media on Tuesday.

Harper was last seen walking from his address on Mangati Rd, Bell Block, wearing blue jeans, a grey jumper and glasses.

READ MORE:

* Police take to the sky in search for Auckland teen missing from Karioitahi Beach

* Why Jane Fonda doesn't want a sexual relationship ever again

* Police searching for Katikati man missing for five days



Residents of the Bell Block area are encouraged to check their properties and to review any CCTV they may have in effort to locate Harper.

“Police and Ted’s family have concerns for his welfare,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone who has seen Harper or has any information on his whereabouts can call police on 105, quoting event number P054745242.