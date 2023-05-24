Patea cordoned off after sighting of person of interest

Patea, South Taranaki, was cordoned off on Tuesday evening as police searched the area for a person of interest.

Police cordoned off the town of Patea in South Taranaki on Tuesday evening searching for a person of interest.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that they warned Patea residents to expect an increased police presence in the area as they responded to the sighting of the individual.

Cordons were put in place south and north of Patea as police conducted inquiries in the area, with the assistance of the dog unit, the spokesperson said.

The man was not located and was last seen leaving the area.

The cordon was taken down on Wednesday morning.

Police said If anyone sees suspicious or criminal activity, they should call 111.