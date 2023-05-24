Driver unhurt when car leaves road and ends up in creek

A driver escaped injury when the car they were in left the road and ended up in a creek on Wednesday morning. The car went over a 5m bank at the top of Mangorei Rd in Taranaki.

Fire and Emergency New Plymouth senior station officer Nick Hackling said one person was attended to by ambulance staff at the scene.

“The patient was already out when we arrived,” he said. “Police extricated the patient on arrival, so we're just securing the car.”