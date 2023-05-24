Driver unhurt when car leaves road and ends up in creek

12:54, May 24 2023
A driver escaped injury when the car they were in left the road and ended up in a creek on Wednesday morning. The car went over a 5m bank at the top of Mangorei Rd in Taranaki.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
A driver escaped injury when the car they were in left the road and ended up in a creek on Mangorei Rd, Taranaki, close to the carpark for the Mangorei Track Trailhead, at 11.09am on Wednesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Plymouth senior station officer Nick Hackling said one person was attended to by ambulance staff at the scene.

“The patient was already out when we arrived,” he said. “Police extricated the patient on arrival, so we're just securing the car.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
