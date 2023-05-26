Former NZ sportsman discharged without conviction on domestic violence charges

A former top sportsman was discharged without conviction in the New Plymouth District Court on Friday and given permanent name suppression.

A former top sportsman, who has represented New Zealand, has been discharged without conviction and granted permanent name suppression in relation to two domestic violence incidents.

In the New Plymouth District Court on Friday Judge Gregory Hikaka said the consequences of a conviction were out of proportion to the gravity of the offending.

In March, the man pleaded guilty to charges of assault on a person in a family relationship and three wilful damage offences.

The police summary of facts said on February 17, the man met with the victim in a car park near his home, where he grabbed her from behind in a “bear-hug”.

While restraining the woman, the defendant got hold of her phone and threw it away.

The man was ordered to pay $1000 reparation to the victim.