Two people rescued after boat capsizes near Waitara

Two people were rescued from the ocean by a jet skier after their boat had overturned near the Waitara River mouth on Thursday morning, leaving them in the water.

Stuff understands a jet skier saw the two people in the water around 11am and took them back to the shore.

“Two occupants have returned to the shore with no injuries reported,” a police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Amy Milne said one manager, one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

She said two people in a moderate condition were treated at the scene, she said.