Business ideas welcomed ahead of Taranaki accelerator programme

Entries are open to entrepreneurs for a 10-week accelerator programme in Taranaki.

A Taranaki business competition is back, with Innovate Taranaki judges hungry for “groundbreaking concepts that have the potential to make a difference”.

After a keyless solution for hotels won the 2022 event, the 10-week accelerator programme for business ideas will start in June, with entries open for submission.

Innovate Taranaki was brought to the region by the collaboration of Innovation HQ, Startup Taranaki, Venture Taranaki, and the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce.

Innovation HQ chief executive Simon Singh said the accelerator was a “step forward in our mission to build a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem”.

In a press release on Thursday, Innovation HQ event director Pallak Singh said participants would attend workshops and receive “mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs”.

The winner of the competition will get a $5000 cash prize and $5000 in services to help him transform the idea into a business.

A prize of $2500 would also be awarded to the Innovate for Youth winner.