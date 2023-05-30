Taranaki netball officials have eyes on international prize

Bench Official Adelaide Burgess, and bench officials’ mascot Cosmo, has her eye on the Netball World Cup.

Adelaide Burgess is a netball player who volunteers to be on the bench.

Burgess and Philip Tamatea, both from South Taranaki, are technical bench officials who regularly officiate in the ANZ Premiership, and lower levels of the game.

But they have their eyes set on officiating at Silver Ferns’ games and ultimately the Netball World Cup, Burgess said.

“We’ve done numerous ANZ pre-seasons in Otaki, along with ANZ Premiership and NNL games. This year is the first time we’ve been selected for National Netball League finals. This is a huge deal for both of us. It means we’re one more step closer to our goal.”

A bench official is someone who writes down the official statistics and scores during the game.

“At international games or national games you'll see a bench of people in between the actual players, the teams themselves. And that consists of a digital timekeeper, an electronic timekeeper, a scorer two, so they do the running score of the game. And then beside them is a scorer one. They fill out a score sheet. And that is the one that takes all the breakdowns of positions, shooter stats, and the score as well.”

After getting to know the calls and positions, bench officials can graduate to scorer one, Burgess who used to play club netball but has been sidelined with a knee injury, said.

“And it's never straightforward on your first couple of goes, because you have so many elements to it. It takes a good year or two to get a perfect sheet, I'd say.”

Both Burgess and Tamatea are “unofficially nationally accredited”.

”We're just waiting on people in New Zealand to bring in the paperwork for that certification for it. And then our name once again gets put in a pool.”

And there’s more paperwork for international accreditation. But, while they’ve missed out on this year’s Netball World Cup in South Africa, they’re looking to be ready for the next one, she said.

Score sheets as well as references are looked at for accreditation, so any mistakes on the score sheet need to be fixed during the game, because Netball New Zealand don’t want sheets ripped up, she said.

“So they look at how you correct that mistake. Both Philip and I are very, very pedantic with our paperwork. And I'm pretty sure they thought we were cheating because most of our paperwork has been perfect, but it's because we don't like making mistakes.”

Burgess ended up on the bench after she became a bit of a recluse 10 years ago when her mother died, she said.

“And one of my best friends actually dragged me to a premier netball game and got me sitting on the bench. I started meeting people and getting out of my comfort zone a little bit more. Yeah, the rest is history.”

Being on the bench is a volunteer position, so Burgess pays for her own transport and accommodation when travelling away to games.