Railway advocate concerned railway line could be mothballed as use drops

Freight on train was decreasing on the New Plymouth – Marton railway which caused concerns the line would be mothballed.

A railway advocate is concerned a central North Island line will be mothballed after three clients reduced their use after KiwiRail upped its prices.

In December, KiwiRail increased its prices on the New Plymouth – Marton line, which resulted in Forest360 and the New Plymouth container terminal ending their use of the line and Fonterra, KiwiRail's biggest client, cut back on rail freight.

The Rail Advocacy Collective national coordinator Niall Robertson said he was concerned the now underutilised line would be mothballed, which could lead to an increase in the number of trucks being used to shift freight by up to 500 a week.

“If they [KiwiRail] start losing more contracts, the next government will put the railway in managed decline,” he said.

However, KiwiRail said it had no plans to close the line.

“It is maintained as a part of the operating North Island rail network. We continue to invest in the line,” chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkiam said

Robertson is now lobbying local government to join him in advocating for the ongoing investment in the line and central North Island network, which he said needed $200m in investment.

He said it was important to keep the rail line open and encourage its use, as trains carrying freight had 70% fewer emissions per tonne carried than trucks and there were already 1000 trucks per week on State Highway 3 between New Plymouth and Whanganui.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth District mayor Neil Holdom says closing the New Plymouth – Marton line would be a “poor, short-sighted decision”.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said it would be “foolish” to mothball the line, as the highway network was already in a poor state and more trucks would just make things worse.

“We know that heavy transport is a major contributor to the rundown [of highways],” Holdom said.

He said closing the rail would be “madness” and the region deserved clarity.

“Any government that supports closing the rail it’s really gotta ask themselves what the hell are they trying to do.

“It would be foolish, especially as we are looking at decarbonising our economy,

“You don't start closing strategic infrastructure, that would be a poor, short-sighted decision,” he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Forest360 Whanganui director Marcus Musson said six months ago the last wagon filled with logs left their yard in Whanganui on the train.

Holdom said the New Plymouth – Marton line was operating at less than 40% of its capacity.

“Primarily that’s due to the way KiwiRail operates it.

“The reason that there is no larger volume of trains on that rail is not because of demand.”

Forest360 Whanganui director Marcus Musson said prior to KiwiRail upping it prices, it was sending 600 tonnes of logs per day to Port Taranaki by rail. But now that was by truck.

Supplied Fonterra milk tankers might become a more common sight for drivers on the central regions’ highways and roads.

In December, after KiwiRail put the prices up, moving logs by train became 10-15% more expensive than using trucks all the way to the port, Musson said.

He said the company would consider using rail again if it was viable.

“We could probably lift the volume up on rail so we could do a dedicated train between Whanganui and New Plymouth every day.

“We could make it viable to have a full load train, with 12 wagons,” Musson said.

Meanwhile, Fonterra, the biggest client of the line, is in open negotiations with KiwiRail.