Budget snub changes timeline for proposed New Plymouth active hub

The planned Tūparikino Active Community Hub did not receive any Government funding in May’s budget

A budget snub from central government has pushed planning and forecast timelines for New Plymouth’s much anticipated $110 million Tūparikino Active Community Hub out further.

The absence of any money from Finance Minister’s Grant Robertson’s budget came as a potential blow for those charged with delivering the project, which includes $40m earmarked from New Plymouth ratepayers.

Tūparikino Active Community Hub governance group chairperson Lyal French-Wright remains positive the project was high on Sport New Zealand’s agenda as the national organisation continues to lobby Government for the vital funding.

“It doesn’t preclude us from keeping the funding application in which is what we intend doing,” French-Wright said.

However, any decision on Government funding would now not be made before November.

“We are going to have to go back and resubmit and hopefully by the end of the year or early next year we will get what we want,” he said.

“The timing has changed at the moment, and we are going to have to go back and not necessarily change the project, but change the timing of it. We are not taking it as a kick in the guts, it’s just a fact of life at the moment.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Tūparikino Active Community Hub governance group chairperson Lyal French-Wright remains positive about the project.

Council funding for the hub was approved in 2021, with elected members narrowly voting to bring the build phase in from the recommended year five of the project to year four.

The delay to any potential Government funding comes at a time when the New Plymouth District Council has released a feedback survey on major issues it expects to work on in its next long-term plan.

The survey includes a number of questions on the hub which had funding approval in the last long-term plan, although council pushed pause on its commitment to further funding in December as it evaluated the financial pressures associated with the project.

It was then revealed the budget for the project had jumped from its original $90m price tag to $110m, with the hub's governance group also opting to build a new stadium in phase one in place of the original plan which was to develop the infield artificial turfs, sports fields and changing facilities in the first instance.

“Locals are still crying out for modern facilities, but the world has changed due to global financial woes and the costs of dealing with Cyclone Gabrielle,” the council survey stated.

The council then goes on to ask “how important” was the hub to ratepayers, “how much money” were they willing to pay, “how concerned” were they about revised costs and whether the project should be reviewed?

French-Wright welcomed continued public feedback, which he hoped would also increase people’s understanding of how the project was being planned.

“The questions basically ask if people want the project done in its entirety or do they want it downscaled in some way,” he said.

The public has six weeks to provide feedback to the survey.