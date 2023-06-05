The special bag of 'hospitality' that helped bring Hollywood to Taranaki

Rob Tucker, who has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, at home with his dog Kodak.

As a freshly minted Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, renowned photographer Rob Tucker reckons he can finally reveal what convinced a Warner Bros location scout to bring Tom Cruise and The Last Samurai to Taranaki.

Despite being in the last throes of his terminal cancer battle, Tucker’s smile was as broad as ever when he regaled his memory of the Hollywood executive who had been up and down the country looking for venues for the big budget film.

To paraphrase, Tucker spent more than a week showcasing the rugged hills and valleys around Taranaki determined to convince the executive the out-of-the-way region would be ideal for the Japanese period drama.

Every wish and whim was catered to, even if sometimes it was not entirely legal.

“Anything he asked, we said yes first and thought about it later,” he said.

“About the tenth night he rang me and said ‘hey, I’ve got a little bit of a problem Rob, I’ve run out of that good hooch the boys in Taupō got me, is there any chance of getting me some marijuana’.”

Tucker employed his yes first policy even though he never “dabbled in that” and word quickly got out about what was needed to keep the executive happy.

Twenty years on he is of the firm belief it was that local bag of “hospitality” that won the day.

SUPPLIED Tom Cruise in 2003 during the filming of The Last Samurai in Taranaki.

Tucker’s contribution to “attracting” The Last Samurai, along with a host of other activities to the region formed part of his King’s Birthday honour description which also included his five-decade long involvement in photography and his work in educating generations of those in his trade.

It also outlined his commercial success and the work he did spearheading a fundraising drive for Hospice Taranaki that netted $150,000 and helped him win Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year for 2022.

He viewed the honour as exactly that.

“I never expected that in my wildest dreams that I would get something like this because as a newspaper person I used to go through the lists each year but never, ever thought I would be on it,” he said.

“I still don’t believe I should be on it but what you get back is what you put in, you know.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Rob Tucker has helped raise $150,000 for Hospice Taranaki.

Tucker described the membership as really personal and in part recognition for “the boys”, those fellow photo journalists who took his idea to bring a collection of prints together and make money for a cause that was clearly close to him.

As he further reflected, mainly on his working life, he flowed from one anecdote to the next, most detailed through his sense of humour that remained despite crippling pain only eased by nurses from the very hospice he worked so hard for last year.

There’s the story about supermodel Elle MacPherson and former Prime Minister Jim Bolger in the Bendon factory at Te Rapa when he was determined to capture a shot of the country’s leader out of his comfort zone.

“I asked Elle to grab a pair of frilly knickers off the production line and ask him what he thought,” he said.

“He was ropeable and afterwards his minders came at me and told me I’d never be on a Parliamentary press bench again. But I got the shot.”