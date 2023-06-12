Investing in New Plymouth's future

David MacLeod, National's election candidate for New Plymouth, talks to Stuff about his plans to empower local communities. This article is authorised by D MacLeod, 37 Gill Street, New Plymouth.

David MacLeod, the National Party's election candidate for New Plymouth, is about as closely connected to Taranaki as you can get. Growing up on a Manaia dairy farm, the values instilled in him from an early age epitomise everything great about the region: hard work, contributing to the community and looking after one another.

MacLeod, former Taranaki Regional Council Chair and successful businessman who has sat on the boards of Fonterra, Parininihi ki Waitotara and Port Taranaki, has answered the call of national politics, and is running in the upcoming general election to bring his unique skill set to the local area. His business acumen is a good fit with the National Party and its aim to get the economy back on track.

Three core values underpin MacLeod's candidacy: building strong families, caring communities and rewarding hard work. In a divided and fragmented society, MacLeod believes families and community groups can help to tackle the region's—and the country's—challenges.

"I'm a great believer in strong families. When I was young, my mother parented me and my siblings while my father was out on the dairy farm. But a lot of the time, both parents need to work to make ends meet. It's a real challenge, and a lot of kids now are at home or out on their own, not being taught how to be great citizens of our community."

"I think about how we can achieve better outcomes for struggling families and kids," he says. "It takes a village to raise a child, so I think everybody in the community has a role to play, assisting each other in bringing up children, friends, families and neighbours."

He feels Labour isn't doing enough to galvanise community spirit and support: "We need leadership that encourages communities to be closer together and respect one another."

MacLeod believes society can do a lot better at setting up students for school and giving hardworking teachers more engaged and prepared students.

"I speak to a lot of new entrant teachers who tell me that children turn up to their first day of school lacking social skills and the basics. They're not ready for education. My commitment to strong families is making sure children have the opportunity to succeed in life."

MacLeod sees National as the party of economic stewardship, and the party to steady the ship in a period of high inflation, with "a lot of stress out there" for households and businesses.

In its drive to help businesses, National wants to scrap unnecessary red tape and regulation at local and national level to boost productivity. The party also wants to make changes to shrink inflation.

"The current government has been frivolous in some of its spending, which has driven some of this inflation," he says.

He says a National Government will restore discipline to spending as the reckless spending in recent years "hasn't delivered good outcomes for New Zealanders".

As the economic pressure bites, MacLeod believes that people who work hard should be rewarded.

He feels the current government is penalising people who have put their savings into investment properties.

"So many people have spent all their lives providing for their families and saving to set themselves up for retirement. The people that work hard and succeed shouldn't be punished for that."

While acknowledging the real challenges faced by many people on social welfare and those in need, he also feels there are too many people on benefits "that could be out there contributing".

"We want an environment conducive to people contributing to the economy. We need mentoring and a wrap-around service in the communities to help people to become work-ready."

A lack of community cohesion has also contributed to an upsurge in crime, MacLeod says, with ram raids and robberies becoming all too common, even in smaller cities like New Plymouth.

"Recently in New Plymouth, a jewellery store was robbed in broad daylight, and we've had shopkeepers held at gunpoint. These criminals are brazen, and there's no deterrent."

He says the Government is "soft on crime", and calls for stronger punishments for serious juvenile offenders. He wants detention centres to teach discipline and shape better decision-making for youths when they get out.

"People aren't being held accountable for the impact they have on society," he says. "Ultimately, we want better outcomes for offenders too, and we want them to make a positive contribution to society."

MacLeod's goal is to empower local communities to help their own and have a direct impact on crime, education and the futures of young people.

He says there are many organisations working at a grass roots level that are having a measurably positive impact in areas such as mental health and believes central government should be supporting these initiatives.

"Here in New Plymouth, community organisations that do great work mentoring young people and supporting mental health are struggling big time. National wants to identify and invest in those entities and help them to do more.

"It's not about creating new bureaucracy from Wellington. It's all about supporting community groups out there that are succeeding," he adds. "I'm absolutely committed to being part of a National Government that invests in our people."

Find out more about David MacLeod, National's candidate in New Plymouth, at https://www.national.org.nz/davidmacleod.

Share your thoughts with David anytime at david.macleod@national.org.nz

This is a paid advertisement. The article is authorised by the office of D MacLeod, 37 Gill Street, New Plymouth.