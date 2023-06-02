Two people taken to Taranaki hospital after serious single-car crash
Two patients were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital after the car they were in crashed into an underpass in New Plymouth on Thursday evening.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received reports of a car crashing into an underpass on Frankley Rd, Hurworth, around 5.40pm.
They sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle, they said.
“We transported one patient in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition to Taranaki Base Hospital,” they said.
A police spokesperson said they attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash.