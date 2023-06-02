Two people taken to Taranaki hospital after serious single-car crash

A car went into an underpass near New Plymouth on Thursday evening.

Two patients were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital after the car they were in crashed into an underpass in New Plymouth on Thursday evening.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received reports of a car crashing into an underpass on Frankley Rd, Hurworth, around 5.40pm.

They sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle, they said.

“We transported one patient in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition to Taranaki Base Hospital,” they said.

A police spokesperson said they attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash.