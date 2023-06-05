A book of lame stories from a world leading expert

Sandra Chesterton has compiled stories from more than half a lifetime working with her veterinarian husband Neil.

For nearly 50 years Sandra Chesterton collected lame stories about her husband Neil’s work as a vet.

Now, the Inglewood woman has collated those stories into a book revolving around his world-leading work on cattle lameness.

“It was an Argentinian vet who said you should write it down and call it Lame Stories. Neil said that I would have to write it, so I did,” she said.

The book, Lame Stories from the vet from Inglewood, was launched at the town’s library on Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Vet's best work stories told in new book

* Canterbury farmer prosecuted for failing to act on wire embedded in cow's leg

* Inglewood Community Board by-election voting to close Tuesday



It chronicles Neil’s life starting in South Africa and growing up in Sydney, before he came to Inglewood as a new vet in 1974.

From there his work eventually saw him specialise in cattle lameness, becoming one of the world’s foremost experts.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Sandra and Neil launched the book at the Inglewood Library on Saturday.

“Early on he met a farmer who was desperate to solve the problem,” Sandra said. “He thought if no-one else is going to solve the problem, I better do it.”

Keeping cows from going lame is serious business. A lame dairy cow is not only an unhappy cow, it produces less milk and is less likely to go into calf.

Some European dairy companies won’t take milk from farmers if a certain percentage of their cows are lame and such policies are expected to proliferate within the industry.

Sandra said while the book started out as something for farmers, it grew to include stories that would be of interest to a wider group of readers.

So there are chapters of their time in Pakistan in the early 1990s developing veterinary programmes to help Afghanistan’s agricultural rebuild in the wake of the withdrawal of the Russian army.

They were then back again in 2000 for nearly two years, this time based in Afghanistan, to “check up” on those programs but also working with another charity helping drug addicts.

She said the book was also a way of introducing the “real dairy cow” to people and demonstrating that it was an intelligent animal.

Lame Stories from the vet from Inglewood, is available at the Inglewood Book Centre and at lamecow.co.nz