New Plymouth National candidate's tsunami of billboards must come down after falling foul of new council signage rules

Aspiring National candidate David MacLeod has been popping up almost everywhere lately but he is about to disappear from around New Plymouth after a change in council rules he knew nothing about.

MacLeod confirmed on Monday he had been ordered to take down the many signs promoting his candidacy for the New Plymouth seat because he was now breaching electioneering rules, which came into effect under the Proposed District Plan on May 13.

He also confirmed none of the dozens of signs he had put up throughout the city now complied with new minimum lettering sizes, which would also affect most signage around the district, including other political candidates.

“The council has been very understanding around what the new rules mean,” he said.

“They are being very helpful and practical about removing them because obviously we have a lot of signs up.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff None of Macleod’s billboards have been removed by Monday, even the vandalised one on Beach St in Fitzroy.

On Monday, none of the signs, which began appearing in unprecedented numbers around the district earlier this year, had been removed.

MacLeod had been by far and away the most proactive political candidate in promoting his image since he announced he would be standing in October’s general election.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff MacLeod acknowledged his many billboards at a public meeting with party leader Christopher Luxon on Friday.

He joked on Friday during a visit by National leader Christopher Luxon that people might have “seen my face on the odd billboard around the place”.

News that he was breaching the updated bylaw, which prevents any electioneering signs being displayed until nine weeks before voting day, caught him by complete surprise.

“It was a surprise, we didn’t know anything about it,” he said.

“I think it only raised its head because someone actually complained, and it must have been about our signs because I haven’t actually seen too many other political signs around.”

A spokesperson for the New Plymouth District Council confirmed there had been “several complaints” from the public about election signs, which were subsequently investigated.

“In some cases, the type size on the signs were too small for the zone they were located in,” the spokesperson said in a written statement.

“We have reached out to all political parties to make sure they are aware of the rules, and they are working with us to make sure they are compliant and in the process of removing signs that aren’t.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth district councillor Murray Chong ran foul of rules around his signage last year.

The change in signage rules comes almost a year since the council got in a scrap with councillor Murray Chong about the font size on political signs he had erected outside his house.

Chong fought back saying the council needed to “pick on” everyone who was breaching the rules, which have been significantly bumped up and cover 12 pages of the Proposed District Plan.

MacLeod said he would now head back to the drawing board to design a host of new signs which would be compliant when he was allowed to put them back up on August 12.

“We’re not going to fight against it, we’re just going to comply with it,” he said.

“Pulling them down is going to take some time, but we will be putting some new ones up come that nine-week period.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett believes his signs also breach council rules.

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett was aware of the revised council signage rules and said he was also happy to comply.

Bennett believed he would also have to remove any signage advertising his role as the MP for New Plymouth because council deemed it electioneering.

“For me, we will do everything to comply and play by the rules, and we want it to be an even playing field as we go into the election campaign,” he said.