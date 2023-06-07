Widespread confusion over New Plymouth's new sign rules and regulations

National candidate for New Plymouth, David MacLeod, removed his political signs on Wednesday after finding out they did not meet new council regulations.

A leading Taranaki sign writer believes up to 90% of signs displayed in New Plymouth would not meet the new council regulations launched to general surprise last month.

Speedy Signs owner Kevin Jones describes the New Plymouth District Council regulations as “confusing” and a “minefield” for business owners.

“There would not be many signs that would meet regulation, probably around 10%,” he said.

New district wide regulations on signs came into effect under the Proposed District Plan on May 13, including minimum lettering sizes for any within 10 metres of a road boundary.

Jones admitted he did not know about the changes.

As well as strict new rules around lettering sizes, the plan bans any electioneering signs within nine weeks of the general election, with candidates forced to remove them until August 12.

The ban has been met with an undertaking from National Party candidate David MacLeod to remove the dozens of signs he had erected.

MacLeod, who had also been unaware changes were on the way prior to them being made public, will have to replace the old signs with new versions because the existing ones did not meet new lettering size demands.

He was busy out and about on Wednesday taking down his signs.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff ACT have also agreed to take down signs in New Plymouth, although they quesitoned the council.

Along with MacLeod, the ACT Party have also erected a number of signs promoting leader David Seymour. Ironically, at least one of the signs is about cutting “red tape”.

ACT spokesperson Matthew Bell confirmed on Tuesday that the party would remove the signs.

“Like other parties, ACT was not aware of this rule change, which does call into question the way the council has handled this change,” he said.

Under the council’s “activities rules” around signage, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, Kiwi Rail, council designated road reserves are not subject to the standards in the Proposed District Plan.

Also excluded are signs that meet legislative requirements, like health and safety, public entrances and security purposes.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Public entrances are exempt under the New Plymouth District Council Proposed District Plan rules about signs.

However, signs used for business, real estate, community events, constructions sites and on buildings, verandahs, footpaths and digital billboards must comply.

The council still has an ability to use discretion, although that “is restricted” under the Proposed District Plan if signs caused distraction to road users or pedestrians, created “visual clutter” or set a “precedent for further similar signage”.

The council did not respond to questions about how many signs in the district it estimated would breach the new regulations or if an investigation would only be conducted if a complaint was made.

Jones believed a lot of confusion within the regulations centred on lettering sizes and what was considered main or secondary messages, and he envisaged that would continue.

“At the end of the day we just want consistency around what is allowed,” he said.

“Because at the moment they are full of confusion.”