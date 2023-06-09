Taranaki Cricket hopeful Pukekura Park will keep venue status

Taranaki Cricket remain “hopeful” a solution can still be found to keep national provincial matches being played at Pukekura Park.

It has been almost a year since New Zealand Cricket threatened to scratch the New Plymouth Park as a venue for list-A matches, including Twenty20 and one-day games, because of substandard facilities that saw it rated as the second-to-worst in the country by the national players’ association.

Taranaki Cricket general manager Ryan Evans said the association was working hard alongside Central Districts Cricket to keep the park on the national schedule.

That’s despite none of New Zealand Cricket’s demands being met, including extending the playing surface to meet minimum boundary sizes, changing facilities to cater for at least 16 people per team, dining areas to cater for up to four teams, match official changing rooms and work spaces and broadcast infrastructure and commentary positions.

The park’s Bellringer Pavilion, which was used for changing and catering, remains an earthquake risk with restricted entry numbers.

Evans said the association was “working through a process” with Central Districts and New Zealand Cricket.

“Hopefully, shortly, we will have some positive outcomes,” he said.

Evans said Central Districts chief executive Lance Hamilton had been a “vocal advocate” in trying to keep national provincial cricket being played at the park, while he added the New Plymouth District Council was also looking into short-term solutions.

“We are all working really hard to make it happen.”

However, the New Zealand Players’ Association could have the strongest voice when it comes to deciding if its members agree to play at the park.

Evans admitted he had not seen the latest review on venues from the players’ association.

“What I would say is the issues that have been there in recent years, we are looking to address, and that’s around the training facilities, the practice facilities, areas for match officials, and we are still working really hard to find solutions,” he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Maintenance work on the ground’s outfield has been ongoing in recent months.

The council has resown the park’s outfield and worked on improvements to the cricket block at the park in recent months as part of its annual maintenance programme.

Evans could not provide any timeline as to when an answer on the park’s venue status would be given, but he hoped the high attendance levels at last summer’s matches would help to convince New Zealand Cricket to throw the venue a lifeline.

“We are a province that really gets behind cricket and the (Central Districts) Stags and Hinds, so we believe it can still be an iconic venue,” he said.