Tui Ora clothes swap has a touch of glamour in an event for health workers

Tui Ora’s Willow Rahui-Brown wears a coat that will be auctioned at a health workers event. It’s the same style of coat Sarah Jessica Parker wore in an episode of Sex and the City.

Taranaki health workers will get the chance to channel their inner Carrie Bradshaw at a clothes swap organised by Tui Ora.

Tui Ora is running the event, called Kaimahi Konnections, for workers in the health sector. One of the items on show is a coat by Iranian-American designer Behnaz Sarafpour.

It was bought in London in 2004 after Tui Ora communications manager Bianca Ruakere saw it on the TV programme Sex in the City.

She remembers watching one particular episode where lead character Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, went to Paris with Mr Big wearing a black coat, Ruakere said.

“I really liked it and at the time in London they used to publish what the stars were wearing and who the designers were, so I purchased the coat from a boutique in London.”

The size zero coat cost her 1200 British pounds.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The coat will not be available to be swapped, but it is part of a silent auction.

The coat will not be available to be swapped, but it is part of a silent auction, along with other vintage or designer items such as a wedding dress that has never been worn and a man’s Valentino shirt that has been worn once.

Around 100 people in the health sector have been invited to the event where they can network and have fun, Ruakere said.

“It’s an acknowledgement we’ve all been through a really tough time over the last three years. There isn’t really a single part of the health service that hasn’t been under pressure because the knock-on effects of Covid impacted everybody.”

The swapped clothes will be classed casual or flash, in sizes from petite to gorgeous.

There will be Kai for Koha and the money raised from the sale of food and the silent auction will go to charity Dress for Success. Any clothes left over will be donated to Te Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki.