Love your local: Cacao beans turn chocolate making dream into reality

Visitors to Bronwyn O’Hara’s Oakura home are offered small bowls of hot chocolate.

But it’s not your usual. It’s 70% cacao beans. And it’s made with hot water, in a saucepan.

Initially it’s tastes slightly bitter, but it only takes a couple of mouthfuls for taste buds, used to a sugar laden hot chocolate, to adapt. Despite being made with water the drink is quite thick. It’s deliciously chocolatey and goes down a treat.

O’Hara who has got used to making the drink with 100% cacao and just adding a teaspoon of honey finds the 70% drink quite sweet now, O’Hara said.

“But it’s a good transition. You still get the beautiful mouth feel and the chocolateyness, but you've just got that bit more sweetness that we're used to.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff MALVA Chocolate owner Bronwyn O’Hara makes a rich, delicious hot chocolate that has 70% cacao.

O’Hara has a passion for chocolate, cacao and supporting the farmers in the Solomon Islands who grow the cacao beans she has founded a business on. Her enthusiasm is infectious as she talks about the beans, they’re a superfood, and the chocolate cacao she makes.

You don’t sit down and eat a whole block in one sitting, she said.

“You take a look at it. You smell it, it's got aroma. It's got appearance. And then you take a little bite and you just leave it to melt in your mouth. Tasting chocolate can be like a journey. It can, you know, have those flavours at the front and then after flavours, but ideally it should last minutes that flavour.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Honey caramels, Cacao Three Ways, and Bean to Bar are artisan chocolates made by O’Hara at her home in Oakura.

And cacao beans from different countries have a different flavour profile.

“A lot of craft chocolate makers are very focused. A bit like winemakers. They love getting beans from all over the world and comparing all the different flavour notes. Solomon Islands has its own flavour profile compared to those from eight nations I've tried around the Pacific last year.”

Her Bean to Bar is Organic Dark Chocolate 70% cacao that highlights the fruity flavour of Solomon Island cacao beans, she said.

She also makes Cacao Three Ways, and honey caramels, which are the sweetest of O’Hara’s chocolates. The caramels won gold last year at the New Zealand Chocolate Awards.

O’Hara sells her chocolates via her website and while neither the hot chocolate, nor the tea she makes with cacao husks, are on the market yet, they might be in the future, she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff O’Hara has a commercial kitchen at her home where she spends hours turning cacao beans into chocolate.

“I just think every village needs a honey caramel maker, and a chocolate maker. It's a dream I had 20 plus years ago. I had a business plan to make chocolate from scratch. But there wasn't the scale of equipment available. It was really hard to kind of fathom what equipment you could get and how I could source cacao beans as well that were good quality. So I kind of parked that.”

But two years ago O’Hara officially started her artisan chocolate business in a room of her house and called it MALVA Chocolate after the chocolate tree, she said.

“It’s really paying homage to the magnificent tree. It’s botanical name is theobroma, and it’s part of a family of flowering trees that come under the umbrella of Malvaceae. So Malva is really short form of the malvaceae. I can't speak highly enough about this tree.”