New Plymouth landowners in for 'significant rate shocks' following new valuations

Thousands of New Plymouth residents are facing shock rate increases over and above the 12.5% forecast after a massive spike in land valuations.

The revelation comes after the latest New Plymouth District Council agenda was made public signalling the adoption of the annual plan, which includes proposed rate increases for 2023/2024.

While the proposed rates increases for residential, commercial, farmland and small holdings were signalled during an extraordinary council meeting in March, new land valuations from Quotable Value, which were six months late being delivered, has changed the share of rates for thousands of properties.

Overall, 39% of property owners face an increase of between 15%and 30%, 1754 property owners face a hike of between 30% and 50%, while 435 property owners are looking at an increase of between 50% and 100%.

READ MORE:

* Enforcement action against developer latest twist in New Plymouth property dispute

* The new Ironman at the helm of New Plymouth's council

* Whangārei’s higher-end property owners could pay bigger slice of district’s residential rates



Some homeowners are in for massive increases with approximately 35 residential properties facing a rates increase of between $2000 to $5000, while about 30 will be lumped with an increase of between $1000 and $2000.

All up, there are 141 properties in line to be stung with a rise of more than 100%. On the other hand, 6% of properties will have a rates decrease, and 9% an increase of less than 5%.

The inequality has infuriated first-term councillor Max Brough, who struggled to sleep after reading the agenda and what it proposed.

He has seriously questioned the increases some landowners will face.

In an email to New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom and chief executive Gareth Green, Brough described the situation as “madness” and urged a rethink.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff New Plymouth District councillor Max Brough is fighting against new rate increases in the annual plan.

Brough has threatened to call a motion to send the report back to be reconsidered, urging that better choices be presented to councillors.

“I simply cannot stand by this treatment of ratepayers because we have not got the system working properly,” he said.

He claimed if the proposed rate increases were sent out for public consultation, which was voted against during the March extraordinary meeting, then it would be rejected by the community.

Brough has found support from fellow councillor Sam Bennett who said the proposed rate increases were “unaffordable” and “unsustainable” given the economic environment.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth District councillor Sam Bennett believes the rates rise was unaffordable.

Bennett was also angry councillors had only been given one option, which was to adopt the annual plan in its current format, describing it as undemocratic.

After investigating the increase in valuations across the district, Holdom said 10,000 properties had increased by more than 100% while there were a dozen which had leapt up by a staggering 1000%.

“When all of these factors are combined you are seeing there are some significant rate shocks,” Holdom said.

While the council does not receive any additional rates because of valuation changes, its unique approach to setting general rate differentials meant they were calculated differently to other local authorities in the country.

In a report to council, senior policy adviser Greg Stephens said the extraordinary increase in valuations for residential properties compared to commercial, industrial and farm owners once processed through the council’s rating system appear “out of kilter” from previous years.

Farmers, as well as commercial and industrial landowners, would now be paying more than urban residential property owners.

Overall, small land holding valuations had jumped 84.3%, while there was a 77.8% increase in residential property valuations taking it from $7.44 billion to $13.23b.

That compared to a 47.6% increase for commercial and industrial land , while farmland increased by 34.5%, bringing the total land valuation for the district to $20.9b, an average 63.6% increase.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said there would be rate shocks ahead for some.

Holdom said they had explored options to “potentially smooth out” the really extreme rate increases but the advice they had received suggested council could face legal challenges.

He also said councillors have had “ample opportunity” to come up with alternative proposals to the rate increases.

“A lot of councils are struggling with this right now, and I think the team has come together to try and find that middle ground. We know it’s a big number, but I don’t think there is anyone in council who want their assets to go backwards.”

The council is due to consider a report on a funding and rating review at Tuesday’s meeting, although the public has been excluded from hearing what it contains.

In Tuesday’s agenda, Stephens said while the rate increases for some landowners were “explainable and defendable” it raised questions about the long-term suitability and sustainability of the council’s rating system.

“However, even minor rating system changes are complex and require community consultation,” he said.

Also, there had not been sufficient time to do that work from when the new valuations were received and when council had been made aware of the issue before the annual plan had to be adopted by the end of June.