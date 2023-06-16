Stratford swimming school left high and dry after proposed cost increases dropped

Swimming lessons will still be available at Stratford’s new swimming pool Wai O Rua after the Stratford District Council decided to provide the lessons in-house. (File Photo)

Stratford’s only swimming school has closed after baulking at the prospect of cost increases at the council pool that had been proposed to help head off a potential 16.5% rates increase

Stratford District Council (SDC) had initially proposed to increase entry fees at the pool and had put a lane hire fee of $20 into its draft annual plan.

These two factors caused Flyers Swim School owner Aimee Woodhead, who had run swimming lessons in Stratford for 20 years, to hand in her notice.

But when SDC adopted its annual plan on Tuesday, with a rates increase of 8.9%, the lane hire fee idea was gone, as was the increased entry fee, and the council had decided to provide swimming lessons itself.

READ MORE:

* Lifeguards being recruited for Stratford's new $20m pool complex

* Stratford's Govt and ratepayer-funded pool now has $20m price tag



This left Woodhead “totally disappointed.”

She said she gave her notice in when SDC proposed a $20 lane hire charge, while talking about also increasing the entry fee.

“As the only swim school in Stratford I felt it would make the cost of lessons unaffordable for many in the community. As a small business I would have had to pass on costs.”

The Flyers Swim School decision to discontinue lessons at Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre does not impact the Stratford Flyers Swimming Club competitive and non-competitive squads.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Woodhead felt 20 years of experience in the industry and all her time and effort counted for nothing.

“Except to my swim families, they have been overwhelming in support.”

She was also disappointed she wasn’t “even asked to be round the table to make a plan going forward, so I could have continued to look after our community whānau.”

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke said the council had put the lane hire fee proposal into the draft annual plan, but the Flyers Swim School gave notice on May 12 that it was withdrawing from the contract at the end of term 2, he said.

“Therefore, there was no purpose to introduce a lane fee because we didn’t have a contractor.”

Council also decided not to increase the entry fee to the pool, because they wanted to ensure there was no barrier to people using the pool, he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke said staff at “Stratford Aquatic Centre would be able to provide a learn-to-swim service from the beginning of term three.”

SDC believed they had a social responsibility to ensure children in the district could learn to swim.

“We had three options to talk through: doing nothing, delivering the service in-house, or finding an alternative external supplier.

“When it comes to the safety of our kids, doing nothing wasn’t a viable option, and council felt that our staff at Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre would be able to provide a learn-to-swim service from the beginning of term three.”

In regard to the rates rise, Volzke said feedback from ratepayers highlighted the balancing act SDC juggled with when reviewing the annual budget.

“We’ve done a lot of work to reduce the rate increase to 8.9% from the starting figure of 16.5% we faced earlier in the year. And we understand that still won’t be low enough for many. I encourage anyone who is concerned about making payments to talk to our staff about the options available to support.”

The actual increase for each ratepayer will vary depending on the different rates charged to that property.

Properties with a capital value of $300,000 and $600,000 and receive council services, such as rubbish and water, will see a rates rise of 2.01% and 4.13% respectively.

The big increases are for properties with capital values of more than $1 million that don’t receive council services such as water, wastewater and rubbish. These rates will go up from between 11.76% to 12.16%.

Forestry properties with a capital value of $1m will see a rates rise of 22.82%.

New Plymouth adopted its annual plan on Tuesday, locking in an average rates increase of 12.4%.