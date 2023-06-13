Love your local: Fried bread just like koro used to make

Peter Gordon loves his local - the Thai Streetfood restaurant in the Wynyard Quarter

Landon Elder has been a chef all over the world, but in Aotearoa he makes fried bread just like his koro used to make.

Elder is creating a niche in Taranaki for taking traditional Māori kai and bringing it into the 21st century from the kitchen of his George’s cafe in Moturoa, New Plymouth.

The fried bread recipe has come down through the family from his great-grandmother, Nana Lucy, who Elder never met, he said.

“She taught all of her boys how to cook, because she was pretty old school. The deal was that women should already know how to cook. So, she taught her sons.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Landon Elder owner of George’s Moturoa makes fried bread with a recipe that came down through the family from his great-gandmother.

And, her son, George Manu, loved to cook, Elder said.

“My grandfather was known especially for his fried bread. But he taught us how to cook and fish and hunt and gather food and work on the marae, like work in the gardens and just feed people. Manaakitanga, that sort of thing. That's where I sort of got my love for cooking.”

Appropriate, his cafe is named in honour of his koro.

Elder always said he wouldn’t make fried bread, which is similar to a donut, because George wasn’t here to show him how, but after a while he worked it out.

“It's a pretty basic sort of recipe, but there's a few techniques and stuff into actually making it.”

Before coming back to Taranaki, Elder spent years working as a chef overseas and has cooked French, Italian, Thai, Vietnamese, to name a few.

When he returned home he started looking for New Zealand foods.

“Everything's the same. You can get eggs benedict everywhere, pies ... but you don't get any New Zealand foods.

“It’s hard to say what they are, because it's like a bit of a melting pot anyway. But you don’t get te ao Māori food anywhere. Unless you’re brought up with it, you’ve no idea what it is.”

No other cultures traded with Māori before Europeans came, he said.

“They only had what they had. So they didn't have Cajun spices, and they didn't have paprika, and they didn't have all of this other stuff.”

He makes the standard sort of food that a lot of Māori people grew up with, but he’s refined it. Doing a bit more fusion, he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fried bread topped with steak and mushrooms is a favourite.

Like deep-fried boil up.

“Which we sell in the shop now all the time.”

They also sell more traditional boil-up and truckies, especially, love it.

He’s also started using a lot of native ingredients, like kokihi, a native spinach that has been used for centuries but no one knows about, he said.

“Kamokamo, which is like a pumpkin or squash. And it's really sweet, not quite like kumera. It goes quite wet. So we stuff it and roast it and then added roasted capsicum and made little purees on like Kawakawa sourdoughs.”

Kawakawa, a herb, doesn’t just fill people up, but it has medicinal properties.

“Because for me, food isn't necessarily about filling your puku, it's more the whole thing.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Elder’s cafe sells fried bread and boil up, which is popular with truckies.

Elder’s catering business is seeing increased demand for people wanting something different. It’s here his Māori fusion is taking off.

His cafe has all the traditional cafe fare, such as toasties and wraps, along with the boil up and of course, the fried bread.

The fried bread can be topped with golden syrup, or jam and cream. Or the more savoury avocado and eggs or tomato and pesto. The most popular topping is steak and mushrooms, he said.

“Someone said ‘my dad makes fried bread’.

“I was like, ‘not like ours’. Which is still nowhere near like my koro used to make.”