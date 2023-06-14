New Plymouth CBD tree removals could cost millions just three years after $192,000 estimate

A pilot to remove seven of the 60 alder trees in New Plymouth’s central business district could cost $600,000.

A pilot to remove seven of the controversial Italian alder trees in New Plymouth’s central business district could cost ratepayers $600,000.

The estimate comes less than three years after it was reported it would cost $192,000 to remove all 60 trees.

The new price includes the potential cost of removing the trees if the roots have become entwined in key infrastructure.

Should the pilot prove the estimate accurate, the removal of all the trees could conceivably cost more than $5 million, about 24 times the 2020 estimate.

The trees have been the subject of numerous complaints from retailers and pedestrians for years, with repeated calls made to remove them.

Falling leaves have clogged gutters in the main street, while there have been numerous complaints about the footpaths becoming dangerously slippery because of the trees.

The New Plymouth District Council made a decision almost three years ago to spend $30,000 on pruning the trees with an ultimate ambition signalled to remove the 60 Italian alders.

In 2020, the council looked at two options.

The first was to remove half of the trees by the end of the financial year but leave the trunks, while the second option would remove all the trees by the end of the financial year.

Both the first and second options, estimated at $96,000 and $192,000 respectively, would have involved borrowing money, former council infrastructure and assets manager David Langford said at the time.

A final decision was to be made on the removal of the trees as part of the city centre strategy.

New Plymouth District councillor Sam Bennett, also the chairman of the Age and Accessibility Working Party, made an approach to the Taranaki Daily News last week about doing a story on the safety of the footpaths because of the alder trees.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth District councillor Sam Bennett requested information about the trees.

During his investigation into the number of reports made to council about people slipping in the central business district, Bennett was told by council deputy chief executive Jacqueline Baker there would be a pilot to remove seven of the 60 alder trees.

The work was due to “kick off” in the next couple of months, Baker said in an email to Bennett.

“It’s a tricky job because we have to carefully remove roots entwined in key infrastructure such as water pipes, electricity cables etc,” she said.

“The initial cost estimate is around $600,000k which is subject to change depending on the difficulty of the job.”

When council was asked if the $600,000 estimate to remove seven of the 60 trees was correct, a spokesperson said the budget and scope of the project would be clarified at the council’s Strategic Projects Committee meeting on Friday.

The agenda for that meeting was made public on Tuesday. However, there was no specific item tabled on the removal of the alder trees.